Ford Motor Co. is cutting hundreds of salaried jobs to reduce costs as part of the automaker's shift toward electric vehicles.

Ford did not provide an exact number of cuts or a breakdown of reductions by facility. The automaker has about 90 salaried jobs at its stamping plant along Route 5 in Hamburg.

Ford's job cuts are mainly in engineering but have come down in other job categories, as well.

The automaker is investing more than $50 billion by 2026 to develop and build electric vehicles around the world.

