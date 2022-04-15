 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For WNY workers, experience really pays

Sumitomo Rubber USA

A worker pulls a tire off a production line at Sumitomo Rubber USA in the Town of Tonawanda.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
As companies scramble to hire workers, it's helpful for job hunters to know what the market is like for wages.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, the median hourly wage is $20.37 an hour, according to the most recent data from the state Labor Department. That means half the jobs pay more and half pay less. But the figures are a bit outdated – and that means understated – since they don't reflect the current pressures on companies to boost pay.

Experience pays. The region's median pay is about 50% higher than the pay for an entry-level job. And the most experienced workers are the ones holding the region's best-paying jobs – which pay about 50% more than the median job, according to state Labor Department wage data.

