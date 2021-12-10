For patients with chronic conditions, a proactive approach to care can pay off

The program doesn't replace primary care doctors. Rather, it aims to supplement that care.

"We're building sort of a support care system for the primaries and for their patients, our members, and that's really what this is about," said Dr. Anthony J. Billittier IV, Independent Health's chief medical officer. "It's about improving care, improving quality, right-sizing costs. Everybody thinks the payers just want to save money.

"But we want to provide the right care at the right time in the right place," he said. "We want to pay for care, but we want to pay for the right care because the right care creates good health and good outcomes.”

For Castrianno, that means regular visits from nurse care manager Damarys Baez to his home, when she checks his vital signs. Castrianno also weighs himself every morning on an Independent Health-provided scale, which transmits the readings to the insurer. He said they'll also be sending him a blood pressure cuff so they can remotely monitor those readings, too.