For patients with chronic conditions, a proactive approach to care can pay off

Leonard Castrianno has spent most of this year in and out of the hospital.
The 82-year-old Williamsville resident's congestive heart failure causes his body to retain water, and his most recent hospital trip came when a blister of fluid in his leg needed attention.
Castrianno is among the first Independent Health members participating in a new program that brings medical care into the home. The idea is to provide a tailored program of services for people with chronic conditions in an attempt to boost their health and stem preventable – and costly – hospital trips.
"I'm hopeful for that, because I'm a little tired of hospitals," Castrianno said.
He's not the only one.
Independent Health is offering the program, called "Care for You," to its Medicare Advantage members with chronically complex medical conditions. As of mid-November, the Amherst-based health plan had identified about 6,000 members – 10% of the company's total Medicare Advantage membership – with three to five different chronic conditions who require numerous resources.
Patient visits started last month, with members tapping into Independent Health's team of physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians and community health workers.
The program doesn't replace primary care doctors. Rather, it aims to supplement that care.
"We're building sort of a support care system for the primaries and for their patients, our members, and that's really what this is about," said Dr. Anthony J. Billittier IV, Independent Health's chief medical officer. "It's about improving care, improving quality, right-sizing costs. Everybody thinks the payers just want to save money.
"But we want to provide the right care at the right time in the right place," he said. "We want to pay for care, but we want to pay for the right care because the right care creates good health and good outcomes.”
For Castrianno, that means regular visits from nurse care manager Damarys Baez to his home, when she checks his vital signs. Castrianno also weighs himself every morning on an Independent Health-provided scale, which transmits the readings to the insurer. He said they'll also be sending him a blood pressure cuff so they can remotely monitor those readings, too.
Independent Health's program fits into a larger movement in health care toward managing the total cost of care for populations, and the Medicare population is the most costly group because they're the oldest and the sickest people, said Larry Zielinski, an executive in residence for health care administration at the University at Buffalo School of Management.
And 60% of Medicare-eligible people in the local market, he said, get their coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan offered by a company such as Independent Health.
"I think their mission is in the right place in terms of providing better care for these people," Zielinski said, "but they also have a good business rationale behind doing this, because if they can control those chronic disease costs, they can do much better under the Medicare Advantage contracts they have with the government."
Many insurers, he noted, also already offer programs for Medicare Advantage members with chronic conditions, especially the large national insurers.
Independent Health competitors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Univera Healthcare, said they also have similar programs, which have helped reduce hospital readmissions.
"Any time you integrate health care, it's best not only for member and member care, but it also can help to drive down some costs, which everyone is trying to do in medical care," said Dr. Lorna Fitzpatrick, vice president of medical affairs at Univera Healthcare, which offers a similar model that it calls "synchronized health."
But, like anything in health care, the programs aren't without their challenges.
The idea
To understand how Independent Health crafted its Care for You program, just look at the backgrounds of two of the architects behind it.
Billittier, a former Erie County health commissioner, also works as an emergency physician at Erie County Medical Center on the weekends, seeing patients up close. He sees a strained hospital system and sometimes wonders whether a patient really needed to be admitted or if they could have been treated at home.
Then, there's Mike Reilly, senior vice president and chief healthcare innovation and strategy officer at Independent Health. A couple of years ago, he was an executive with Landmark Health, the company that partners with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on its Care at Home program for Medicare Advantage members with chronic conditions.
Both took lessons from their careers in shaping the program, targeting those "transitions of care," as Billittier calls it.
In a one-size-fits-all health care delivery system focused on visits to brick-and-mortar locations, it's those gaps in between a patient's medical appointments when their chronic conditions could quietly worsen.
People naturally fall through the cracks. And then, with their conditions untreated, they end up in the emergency room, seeing doctors like Billittier.
So the Care for You program is focused on going into the member's home. Nurse care managers, part of the medical group Independent Health formed for this program, do an in-home evaluation to see how the patients are living. That could mean, for instance, making sure they have the right foods for a low-salt diet, or ensuring they're taking their prescribed medications.
Independent Health relays that information to the patient's primary care physician, helping to collaborate on a customized care plan for each member in an attempt to shift health care to a proactive, rather than reactive, model.
"We're trying to be very focused on communication and close collaboration with the primary care doctor," Reilly said. "We're trying to fill in that white space in between visits."
The program, Reilly said, also can arrange transportation to doctors' offices, or have needed medications delivered to the home. If an urgent sick visit is needed, the program also has nurses available to go to a member's home.
The challenges
To Zielinski, the UB professor, these kinds of programs are the "holy grail" in health care right now.
Which also is to say they're not easy to execute.
A major problem in health care, he said, is a lack of care coordination, especially as a patient deals with different parts of the industry.
Do providers have the same medical record for a patient? Does one specialist know what the primary care doctor already has spoken to a patient about? Does one provider know what another specialist is prescribing?
"And so those kinds of care coordination issues are really a huge problem in health care," Zielinski said. "And what they need to be careful with is that they don't exacerbate that problem."
To avoid that, Reilly said Independent Health informed primary care doctors of the program before it started. In October, the health plan reached out to the doctors to determine which patients could be a good fit for the Care for You program. Those patients were then notified in early November to see if they wanted to participate.
Reilly said the program also chose Medent as its electronic medical record, a commonly used system among doctors' offices in Western New York.
The results
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's Care at Home program started in 2014 and is managed by Landmark Health, offering similar services to members with chronic conditions in their homes.
When it launched, some primary care doctors were concerned the program was trying to replace them, but "there's been a lot of work to show them that is not the case," said Tina Lamont, director of health care services at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
Several years in, Lamont said there are 9,000 members who are eligible for the program, more than 5,000 of whom are active members in Care at Home.
"I will tell you that we're seeing there's a huge reduction in readmissions to the hospital," Lamont said. "There's definitely been a reduction in emergency room use."
At Independent Health, executives are bullish on their program's potential.
In the first couple weeks of the program, Reilly said primary care doctors signed off on and sent Independent Health more than 1,000 patients who would be a good fit. Many have signed up – some with comical reactions.
"We're calling these patients, and they're saying, 'You're going to come to my house? Is this like Dr. Welby, like back in the old day?" said Reilly of those patients referring to the old medical drama TV series, "Marcus Welby, M.D."
"We're like, 'Yeah, these are house calls,'" he said.
Over time, Independent Health plans to expand the program to its commercial and self-funded lines of business, including specific employer groups, and potentially Medicaid.
"It's definitely something we can expand," Reilly said. "There's a lot of need."
