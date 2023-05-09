The wait to find out when the Buffalo Bills will be playing in London this season is nearly over.

The NFL will announce the dates for its five international games on Wednesday ahead of the official schedule release of the entire 2023 slate the next day.

Bills fans planning to cross the Atlantic to attend the game can’t wait to hear, either. They have known since January that the Bills would be playing in London, but they haven't known when the team will play its first international game since Buffalo lost 34-31 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 at London's Wembley Stadium.

The announcement is likely to set off a scramble among those fans to make travel arrangements, even if the ticket situation remains a bit murky.

Fans can register their interest for tickets to the game on NFL.com but tickets are not yet on sale and when they are, demand could be ramped. The Bills have said they have received great interest from fans hoping to attend one of the team's most anticipated road games in years.

“Everyone is sort of in a holding pattern,” admitted Bills fan Therese Forton, who will go to the game as part of a traveling group being put together by Fans of Buffalo.

But what she and some other Bills fans have been able to do is make connections in the United Kingdom to begin organizing sightseeing, pub crawls, pregame and postgame parties and tailgating.

Forton has spoken with both the UK Bills Backers and Bills Backers in Scotland, and plans for Bills Mafia during their time in London are already coming along.

“The first step is having a date and from there," she said, "we’ve laid out the groundwork with different connections we’ve made that are going to be instrumental to planning. And then you start putting all of the pieces together.”

In January, the NFL announced that the Bills and Tennessee Titans will each play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – a facility inspiring the design of the new Bills stadium. The Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will each host a game in Germany.

The international series is part of the NFL's efforts to build appeal beyond North America, with at least four games planned internationally each season. The Bills game in London will count as one of the team's nine designated home games next season.

Will Bradley, the founder of Bills’ road game travel company Fans of Buffalo, said after working with the UK Bills Backers, they have a framework of what to do in London before game day. It will include a bus tour of the city, a tavern meet-and-greet and boat party in the Thames, a river that flows through southern England.

“When we went online and said, ‘the London game is going to happen and we’re definitely making the trip,’ there was a lot of interest,” Bradley said.

Matt Swain, a British Bills fan who’s been involved with the UK Bills Backers since it was founded in 2013 and now leads the group, said he has been anticipating this game for the past two years.

Swain is hoping he can connect with the team to also organize a meet-and-greet session with Bills alumni at a bar in London. He spent an afternoon in London with Marcell Dareus, former Buffalo defensive lineman, when the Bills were last in London.

“I think as soon as (the date) is announced, my socials and phones will be blowing up and I will be working overtime to make the weekend the best weekend for Bills fans," Swain said.

Ben Mortimer, managing director for British company MVP Travel Ltd., which offers trips to the U.S. for NFL games, said interest is massive for football in the U.K.

“It’s safe to say the Bills game is the most anticipated of the London games this year. To have a top-tier team and quarterback like Josh Allen come over is great and the NFL UK community seems very excited at the prospect,” Mortimer said.

While teams like the Patriots, Dolphins, Bears and 49ers may still have more of a following in the U.K., Bills fandom has grown there since the team’s 17-year playoff drought ended in 2017 and Allen was drafted the next year.

What started as a small group of Bills fans registering the UK Bills Backers as an official Backers chapter 10 years ago has grown to thousands of followers. The UK Bills Backers have a dedicated bar to watch games – Fitzrovia Belle, is active on social media with Facebook and Twitter accounts and host a UK Bills Podcast called The Red, White and Buffalo Blues.

Swain said he’s been a fan of the team since its last-second playoff loss to Tennessee in the Music City Miracle in 1999 and there are some fans in the group that date back to the Bills’ Super Bowl years in the early 1990s.

Once the date of the game is announced, Bradley said he will be able to price the trip, including flights and game tickets. Fans of Buffalo is also hoping to charter a flight to London.

According to onlocationexp.com, 2023 NFL International ticket and travel packages will start at $1,595.

Bradley's biggest trip since Fans of Buffalo got going after the pandemic was to Miami in 2022 with 500 people and that included two chartered flights.

Bradley believes the London trip won’t reach that number because of the price point, but he’s hoping for between 250 and 300 fans to make the trip with the group. Additional fans traveling on their own tend to join the group at certain points during road game trips.

He has been taking priority deposits for the trip and allowing people to pay off their balance over the spring and summer.

Meanwhile, Forton is looking forward to getting back to London, where she once studied abroad.

Forton, the founder of the Water Buffalo Club 716, whose members wear big, fluffy Flintstones-inspired Bills hats, is putting her fall season scheduling as an event planner on hold, so she can make it to London no matter when the game is played.

“I have clients who want to plan an event but I have told them I can’t do anything until I know the Bills schedule,” she said.