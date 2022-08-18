For first time in 11 years, unions will hold informational picket at Kaleida Health

It's a big day in the battle for a new labor contract at Kaleida Health.

Health care workers represented by Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will hold an informational picket from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today outside of Buffalo General Medical Center. They are looking to call attention to the need for higher wages, improved benefits and better staffing levels at Western New York's largest health system. Workers will attend the picket during a break from their shifts or if they're off today.

It will be the first informational picket the unions have held at Kaleida since June 6, 2011, when thousands of workers picketed outside Buffalo General to express their displeasure that a deal had not been reached. In those negotiations, a tentative agreement was reached a little more than three weeks later.

Three years ago, an informational picket scheduled for July 10, 2019, was canceled after an agreement was reached late the night before.

There will be no 11th-hour deal before the picket this time.

The two unions have been negotiating with Kaleida since early March, working to iron out a new collective bargaining agreement that covers about 6,300 workers, or roughly two-thirds of Kaleida's payroll. The previous agreement expired July 31 after two monthlong extensions, and the two sides in recent weeks have started meeting Monday through Friday.

While the unions and Kaleida have made progress and reached tentative agreements on many articles, officials remain engaged in difficult economic discussions surrounding wages and staffing ratios.

A battle over those items also took center stage in last fall's nearly six-week strike at Catholic Health System's Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, a labor dispute that boiled over amid a pandemic that pushed health care workers beyond the point of exhaustion and also deteriorated hospital finances for the foreseeable future.

It's that dynamic that's making a deal difficult to reach.

Kaleida is trying to negotiate an agreement it can afford. The health system ended 2021 with a $26 million loss, after factoring in federal relief, on just shy of $2 billion in revenue. So far this year, high costs for travel workers and soft patient volume had Kaleida losing $10 million a month before it saw some improvement in June.

With that in mind, the unions also have called on New York to provide financial support for struggling hospitals to help chip away at the staffing crunch.

Fitch Ratings, one of the big three credit rating agencies, this week revised its sector outlook for U.S. nonprofit health systems to "deteriorating," noting in particular the higher costs for workers who were already in high demand before the pandemic.

"Even if macro inflation cools, labor expenses may be reset at a permanently higher level for the rest of 2022 and likely well beyond," said Kevin Holloran, an analyst with Fitch who leads the agency's nonprofit health care sector coverage.

While aware of Kaleida's challenges, workers also see the health system is on track to spend $97 million this year on high-priced travel workers to fill staffing gaps. They wonder: What about us?

To get a deal done, Kaleida knows it will have to meet, or more likely, exceed the contract that rival Catholic Health agreed to in the fall amid the labor strike.

In a statement Thursday morning, Kaleida estimated the cost to exceed the recent Catholic Health agreement is more than $180 million. Kaleida said its current economic proposal to the unions as well as its staffing-related commitments add up to a three-year spend of $200 million, significantly more than the $85 million cost of the previous 2019-2022 master agreement.

"Kaleida Health, 1199SEIU and CWA 1168 continue to make good progress with collective bargaining," Kaleida said. "As an organization, we remain committed to reclaiming our position as market leader in wages, benefits and staffing levels. We have stated that goal since day one of negotiations and have not wavered from that commitment."

"Our current proposed economic packages already accomplishes each of these objectives," Kaleida said. "If accepted, it will immediately give Kaleida employees the best wages and benefits of our local competitors in the greater Buffalo health care community. This will, of course, also help Kaleida Health retain existing staff and recruit new staff to fill vacancies."

As part of the state-mandated clinical staffing committee process, Kaleida said it has committed to creating 436 full-time-equivalent positions across Buffalo General/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park and Oishei Children's Hospital.

The unions, however, say there are more than 800 vacancies across Kaleida on top of that hiring commitment, resulting in staffing gaps that are burning out existing employees and pushing some to leave the health system.

In the past, an informational picket at this stage of negotiations was a normal and expected bargaining tactic, said Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo and a former Buffalo General Medical Center president.

"I think the Mercy strike, the impact of the pandemic and the severe stress of New York State health systems tells us to throw out the usual playbook," said Zielinski, who was Buffalo General's president during the last informational picket in 2011.