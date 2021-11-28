For decades, local startups struggled to raise money. There's a lot more now, but it's still not enough

"Jordy Levy has been tirelessly working on this for many years and has been instrumental here," Grum said.

Grum said Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways adding service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport proved significant. By reducing the average cost of airfare in Buffalo, it is much more affordable for prospective investors to fly here, he said.

"It's good to have other people around the table to talk to and listen to and to bring more money, because (startups) always need more money," he said.

Beyond the money, there's a mindset that more investors need to embrace, Grum said.

"You can't be successful in our business unless you're willing to buy risk and lose money," he said. Rand has "done it, but the winners pay for the losers, and you go on and you learn, and we've done that successfully over many years."

Investors see opportunities beyond tech

Venture capitalists describe the market for venture investment as "frothy," and that after a pandemic-induced pause in activity last year, deal-making has picked up steam. And the deals are closing much more quickly than in the past.