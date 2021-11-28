For decades, local startups struggled to raise money. There's a lot more now, but it's still not enough

Allen "Pete" Grum remembers when Rand Capital didn't have much company in venture capital investing in the Buffalo area.
But the firm trudged on, investing in startups that became winners and losers, and watched more investors gradually enter the picture.
"We were one of the few in town for many, many years," said Grum, the CEO. "And now there's more, and more is better."
Buffalo still may not be a venture capital hotbed . But the region's landscape has evolved, with more investors and deal-making, and greater awareness on the potential.
Venture capital is crucial to the success of startups. Entrepreneurs rely on those investments to scale up their operations, become more competitive and hire more employees. Meanwhile, the investors need to see opportunities they believe are worth the financial risk, versus looking for prospects in another city.
A plentiful pool of venture capital has helped regions like the Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas, become hotbeds for new, high-potential startups. That helps those regions grow faster than the rest of the country.
Over the past several years, the Buffalo Niagara region has worked to create an ecosystem conducive to the growth of startups. And more venture capital firms involved in the area means entrepreneurs have more places to turn to attract investment and grow.
ACV Auctions is a vivid example of the payoff. Fueled by venture capital, the homegrown startup steadily grew and went public this year, and now has a market capitalization of $3.2 billion.
The tech company has 1,700 employees across the country – it doesn't break out its local job count beyond saying "hundreds" – and represents the type of business development the region is eager to replicate through other startups.
Most startups don't turn into the kind of smash hit ACV has become, but a steady stream of smaller-scale successes is vital to the region's long-term prosperity.
The impact of the region's efforts already is starting to be felt:
• Centivo, a startup founded by a local native, has shifted its headquarters to Buffalo from New York City and recently raised $51 million through its latest funding round.
• After ACV went public, 43North sold off some of its shares and established the 43North Foundation, which is positioned to become a powerful force in startup investment.
• Launch New York's Investor Network has grown to 165 members. More than two-thirds of the network's members are investors from New York State, predominantly from Launch New York's upstate territory.
"If we don't get that capital, companies will die on the vine or leave town," said Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of the nonprofit Launch New York. "Because there are other communities that will have capital available, as well."
ACV's success highlighted Western New York as a place that investors should look, LaVigne said.
"I think we finally have our place on the map where people say, 'Oh, I will look at Buffalo,' " she said. "We don't get a snicker. We get an, 'Oh, I'll take a look at that deal' kind of response. It's very different."
More deals
Both venture capital funding and angel investing – funds from wealthy, individual investors – are growing in Western New York, and several companies with a local presence are attracting investments from out-of-town venture capitalists, said Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group.
Local angel and venture capital activity in the region took a big step forward in 2017, surpassing the $200 million mark, and appears to have been in the $225 million to $250 million range each year from 2019 through 2021 year to date, McGowan said.
There appear to have been 20 to 30 deals a year for each of the past few years, and that total seems to be trending upward, he said.
Members of the Buffalo Angels group this year have made eight investments totaling $650,000. That's a record number of deals for the group, although not the most dollars they have invested in one year, he said.
"Our region still receives less investment than most areas of the country and needs more angel investors," McGowan said. "But we're making progress."
Needed: more investors, more startups
For venture capital investing to grow, the Buffalo Niagara area needs more investors – and more places for them to put their money.
After taking a year off, 43North recently crowned eight new winners in its business plan competition, with a combined $4.5 million in prize money. The founders agree to move their base of operations to Buffalo for at least a year, and 43North gets a 5% ownership stake in each startup.
That ownership stake becomes more significant when the startups are either sold or go public. The hope is that as founders exit, they will launch more startups – and attract yet more investment to the region.
It's a model that applies to companies outside 43North's portfolio, too. Ashok Subramanian was a partner in Liazon, an employee benefits exchange operator launched in 2007 .
Now Subramanian is a co-founder and CEO of Centivo, a digital health plan which has shifted its headquarters to Buffalo from New York City. Centivo recently raised $51 million from investors, out of $118 million raised since its inception, and plans to add more employees in Buffalo.
Verivend is another example of how veterans of one startup can move on and generate new investment opportunities. The Buffalo-based firm, which provides for secure business payments, recently raised $2.5 million from local and out-of-town investors, and then won a $500,000 runner-up prize in the 43North competition. Two of its founders had experience with ACV and Liazon, before teaming up with another co-founder to launch Verivend.
More venture capital firms have entered the scene, including Lorraine Capital and Gioia Capital. Other players include Launch New York's seed fund, the University at Buffalo's Innovation Seed Fund and the Western New York Impact Investment Fund. And billionaire Tom Golisano has invested in a number of local firms, through Grand Oaks Capital.
'The winners pay for the losers'
Grum is about to retire as Rand Capital's CEO after 25 years in the role. He said it has been a "slow progression" for venture capital investing to develop in Buffalo, but a variety of organizations are helping to make headway. It has also been driven by individuals like Jordan Levy, a Buffalo native and investor who has helped build up the ecosystem here.
"Jordy Levy has been tirelessly working on this for many years and has been instrumental here," Grum said.
Grum said Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways adding service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport proved significant. By reducing the average cost of airfare in Buffalo, it is much more affordable for prospective investors to fly here, he said.
"It's good to have other people around the table to talk to and listen to and to bring more money, because (startups) always need more money," he said.
Beyond the money, there's a mindset that more investors need to embrace, Grum said.
"You can't be successful in our business unless you're willing to buy risk and lose money," he said. Rand has "done it, but the winners pay for the losers, and you go on and you learn, and we've done that successfully over many years."
Investors see opportunities beyond tech
Venture capitalists describe the market for venture investment as "frothy," and that after a pandemic-induced pause in activity last year, deal-making has picked up steam. And the deals are closing much more quickly than in the past.
"There's so much liquidity in the market now that people who have money are really looking hard for deals to be done," Simons said. "The dynamic that creates means that it's really easy to raise money, because it's a seller's market."
Russell D'Alba, managing director and president of Paramax, which represents sellers, said his firm was on track to close six or seven deals by year's end, and has another five or six deals lined up to close in the first quarter.
"Businesses that weren't significantly negatively impacted by Covid were ready and able to be sold," he said. "In fact, many of them had a better year as a result of Covid."
Trevor Messerly of Hamilton Lane, a private equity firm based near Philadelphia, said he sees a "diversity" of investment opportunities in Buffalo and upstate New York.
"Clearly there's a number of tech and tech-enabled stories in the area," said Messerly, who was in Buffalo last month for a forum sponsored by the Upstate Capital Association of New York. "But I think beyond that, there's a number of diverse and successful transportation and manufacturing firms doing well, led by good management teams and seeking capital."
Mike Lasch, co-founder of Pine Street Capital Partners, said about 25% of the Albany-based firm's investments in the past 15 years have been in New York State, almost entirely in upstate.
"If we can find a company in our backyard, we find it a lot easier for diligence and managing the investment," he said. "It's certainly a lot easier to drive down the Thruway and meet the company."
Matt Glynn