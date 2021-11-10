For Buffalo area businesses, it's all about finding workers

But she said it's not because of Covid-19 and the extra unemployment benefits, contrary to the common perception. Indeed, the benefits already ended, she noted after the meeting, but the workers haven't returned.

"Yes, the pandemic made this problem more acute," she said. "But it existed before we ever heard of Covid-19."

The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate has dipped to 5.7% after adjusting for seasonal factors – its lowest point since the pandemic began, but above the 4.2% rate in February 2020.

Citing state Labor Department statistics, she said about one in every four Buffalo Niagara workers was already "at risk of retiring" within 10 years even before the pandemic, but "the grey tsunami picked up steam as Covid-19 made retirement more appealing to some."

Meanwhile, the influx of talent has been light, and the training pipeline is inadequate for the need.

"The retirement boom was always scary because of the lack of a pipeline for key jobs in vital sectors of our economy," she said. "The disconnect between the needs of employers and the public workforce system and the education skills gap is long entrenched, here in WNY and in many other places."