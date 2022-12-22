For Bills Backers, a taste of Buffalo – on the road

At Delilah's bar, the Buffalo Bills flag is flying, all the team’s games are showing upstairs on multiple TVs, there are specials on Labatt Blue beer and the patrons are well-versed in the Bills’ many traditions.

The "Shout" song is being played after every Buffalo score and each time someone initiates chanting the iconic Bills phrase, “Nobody circles the wagons ...,” patrons can be heard loudly responding, “... like the Buffalo Bills.”

Must be an establishment in Buffalo, right?

Nope. It’s Delilah’s in Chicago, where Buffalo pride and Bills love is on display, especially on Bills’ game days.

Mike Miller, who grew up in Tonawanda and has owned the bar since 1993, brings to his patrons – many of them Buffalo transplants – a feeling of being back in their hometown.

And this week, he’s readying for the potential of an influx of even more Buffalo fans in Chicago as the Bills prepare to play at the Bears on Saturday, though weather concerns – a blizzard is being forecast for Chicago in the days prior to the game – could halt the travel plans of some Western New Yorkers.

Building on Buffalo pride

Delilah’s is part of a network of more than 400 Bills Backers chapters across the country. There are eight in Illinois, including two in Chicago (Bills Backers of Chicago at Lincoln Station is the other one, about eight blocks from Delilah’s).

“The Bills have increased peoples’ pride in being from Buffalo, especially people who don’t live there anymore,” said Miller, 55, who came to Chicago to attend DePaul University and never left. “At Delilah’s, it’s all about this connection we make. When you come here to watch a game, you get the sense that you’re part of something bigger.”

The Bills Backers chapters have made it so that traveling Bills fans have gatherings and partying options at nearly every stop, while Buffalo expats can get together to commiserate and watch games together.

Backers’ chapters are typically sponsored by or connected to a local bar in that city or town. For those establishments, the Bills Backers can bring in a steady stream of game day customers.

Their popularity has only grown now that the team is winning regularly. The Bills just qualified for the playoffs for a fifth time in the past six seasons and are on the brink of winning a third straight AFC East Division title, after a 17-year postseason drought.

“Being here in Baltimore for 17 years, when the Bills were pretty much at their worst, and now watching it all grow has been pretty incredible,” said Jared Sanson, a Buffalo native who runs Charm City Backers, which makes its home at the Admirals Cup in Fells Point.

Bills fans have traveled in large numbers for years, but longtime fan Therese Forton-Barnes, who runs an event marketing company, said more fans are going to road games as the team has gotten better.

“I was going to away games when we were losing and there would be maybe 10 of us at a tailgate, and now there are hundreds and sometimes thousands of people,” said Forton-Barnes. “The energy and excitement is there, and we had not had that for so long.”

Even in Kansas City, where the Bills-Chiefs rivalry has intensified, there are a number of Bills Backers chapters. One of them was started this season in Southwest Missouri by former Lancaster resident Matt Puccio of 417 Mafia in Springfield, where it gathers to watch games at Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar.

“We kept finding more and more people coming out of the woodwork who loved the Bills and wanted to be a part of our group,” said Puccio, who works in sales and is married to a Missouri native. “We have probably had close to 100 different people watch games with us and a core of regulars that come every week.”

People are finding Backers chapters with the help of the Bills. The team keeps track of them on its website, recognizes their charitable efforts and dedication to the team through a Bills Backers of the Month award. The team also helps raise awareness for Backers’ events on social media.

Buffalo natives take the lead

Who better than a former Buffalonian to run a Bills Backers chapter?

Forton-Barnes said having so many Bills fans spread around the country is the result of the many people who left Buffalo during the great exodus of people seeking jobs elsewhere as the region's economy struggled beginning in the 1960s.

“In every city you can possibly imagine in the country, there is someplace where either there’s somebody who used to live in Buffalo or someone interested in the Bills for one reason or another,” she said.

While Miller considers Delilah’s more of a whiskey and music bar, he started showing Bills games each week once when the NFL Sunday Ticket package from DirecTV came out a little over 20 years ago.

“You can take the kid out of Buffalo, but you can’t take Buffalo out of the kid,” he said.

Sanson grew up three miles from the Bills’ stadium and moved to Baltimore in 2005, where he began to get involved with Bills Backers chapters in the area. He took the lead with Charm City Backers in 2018, which was also quarterback Josh Allen’s rookie year. What started in 1999 as a handful of Bills fans getting together to watch games has turned into a group of more than 100 people.

“I’d like to say it is me that grew the group this much, but it’s probably the success of Josh,” Sanson said.

Puccio, 49, went to the University of Missouri to pursue a journalism degree. His efforts to create a Bills Backers group was years in the making as he casually met Bills fans in Missouri over the years. He almost gave up until meeting the co-creators of the group, Chris Neyenhouse, a TV sports anchor who got a job in the area last year, and Wally Charbonneau, a Bills fan from Connecticut.

Offering a ‘Buffalo experience’

Miller likes to think Delilah’s offers a “Buffalo experience” in Chicago.

Music by the Goo Goo Dolls and other Buffalo-themed songs blare before games. Many fans get there two hours before a game and make new friends or reunite with old ones, Miller said.

“There’s camaraderie and tradition that we feel and promote,” he said. “We had shared pain for so long and now we have shared euphoria. I see it so much now – the pride in being from Buffalo, smiles on their faces.”

The Baltimore group watches Bills games on the bar’s second floor, where there’s a Bills mascot dressed up and specials offered on Buffalo-inspired cuisine and drinks.

“We try to make it as close to home as we can,” Sanson said.

In Missouri, Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar also offers a room upstairs for Bills games. The group indulges in all the usual traditions, offers drawings and trivia contests to win Bills knickknacks and even convinced restaurant ownership to add Labatt Blue to the menu.

“We keep coming up with new ways to make it fun,” Puccio said.

A taste of Buffalo on the road

Forton-Barnes usually travels for about three road games a season and on each of her trips, she makes sure to find “her people” at a Bills Backers group and its bar.

“In year’s past, it wasn’t always like that,” she said. “You just had to find a bar to go to in whatever city you were in.”

Longtime sportswriter and Bills fan Mike Billoni said when he went to Kansas City earlier in the season for a game, he was shocked to see how many Bills Backers bars were in the area and spent time with Puccio, who is his former photography intern.

“It was a blast,” Billoni said. “It’s just amazing how Bills fans travel.”

For that game, Puccio’s chapter hosted a game day tailgate with the Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa Bills Backers groups. They grilled Sahlen’s hot dogs, with Ted’s and Josh Allen sauces and Weber’s mustard, ate Mineo and Sapio Italian sausages, Costanzo’s rolls and chips with Bison dip. They marinated in Chiavetta’s barbeque sauce and sampled warmed up La Nova wings.

“We had our own little Bills Mafia City in Lot G of the Chiefs’ parking lot,” Puccio said.

When the Bills came to Baltimore, Charm City Backers put together their own ticketed tailgate and sold out with 1,400 tickets with demand for even more, Sanson said.

“Everyone was asking me what I did to get all these people here?" he said. "I told them that it’s not me, it’s Bills Mafia.”

Will Bradley of Fans of Buffalo, which sets up trips for most Bills roads games, including Saturday’s contest in Chicago, said he tries to link up with Bills Backers chapters in every city they visit. They work together to plan events and parties for fans coming into town.

“It really is a huge network,” he said.

Miller has a lot planned for this weekend in Chicago, weather permitting. On Friday evening, Delilah’s plans to host a Buffalo Tailgate Party. On game day, the bar will open 11 a.m. and will also host a pregame party at Reggie’s in the South Loop that starts 8:30 a.m. and includes a free bus ride to and from the game.

The storm, however, may keep some Bills fans home.

“The number of people we’ll have is certainly up in the air with the weather considerations – primarily the folks coming in from Buffalo and beyond for the game,” Miller said.