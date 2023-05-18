A renewed effort is underway to bring the last townhouse phase of Lakefront Commons to fruition in the Waterfront Village, as the proposed project comes back to the city for review for at least the third time in the past 15 years – and after another series of design revisions.

Nemo Development LLC, which is owned by Barbara and Miro Staroba, wants to add 26 attached single-family townhomes in six three-story clusters on a strip of vacant land along Lakefront Boulevard. That's one of the last available sites within the residential development near Erie Basin Marina.

The project, as currently conceived and designed by Matthew P. Moscati of TRM Architects, would feature four buildings of four townhomes each and two of five, in a row along the north side of the street parallel to the Niagara Thruway near Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Each 4,166-square-foot unit would have a driveway and garage and a second-floor balcony. Aside from metal railings, the facades would be all brick, in keeping with the design of the existing townhomes immediately to the east.

The design is a key reason why the project has been derailed more than once, and why it hasn't yet been built after more than 30 years of hopes by the Starobas.

The couple – who own Staroba Plastics in Holland – have long wanted to build a set of townhouses on the 1.29-acre site at 367 Lakefront that they purchased in 2007 across the street from two condos they owned. They discussed it with others, came up with ideas, and worked with Moscati on designs. The city gave approval in 2009 for a 36-unit project, after weighing concerns by neighbors about lot sizes, parking and design.

But a group of 20 neighbors sued and blocked the project in 2011, arguing that the townhouse design would not be compatible with other structures in the neighborhood and would violate a covenant that governs the exterior of buildings in Lakefront Commons. Developed in the late 1980s, Lakefront Commons consists of 52 townhomes with identical red-brick exteriors.

Four years ago, local real estate investors and consultants Colby Smith and Orrin Tobbe tried to resurrect the project, this time with 30 three-story brick townhouses. The $15 million project would have been completed in phases over two to three years, with the units priced to sell at $540,000 to $650,000. But it never happened, and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Now the project is back before the city, but with 26 units shaped and designed to more closely match the existing buildings and units. "It’s hard to say it’s exactly the same as what’s there, because what’s there is varied," Moscati told the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday. "It doesn’t cause any significant variation from what is across the street and what is adjacent to it."

Neighbors voiced concern about the number of units – "26 is a lot," said Elaine Bauer of Lakefront Boulevard – but the ZBA approved a variance to allow for no setback from the facade for the front-facing garages. The justification: Adhering to the Green Code would "cause the project to deviate from the harmonious design" required by the Lakefront covenants, according to the application.