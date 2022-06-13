Food vendor looks to 'change the game' at Harborcenter, Buffalo hospitals

Restaurateur Paul Tsouflidis has moved to Florida but remains passionate about Buffalo’s food and hospitality industry.

He has been moving more toward the concept of offering diverse and healthy food, using a digital platform, with a particular focus on hospitals, where he says it is badly needed.

His latest venture covers both of those interests.

Tsouflidis is finalizing an agreement to open Newbury Salads at LECOM Harborcenter in the space previously occupied by the Healthy Scratch, while also adding kiosks and “smart shelves and fridges” in a number of locations in and around Buffalo General Medical Center. The Healthy Scratch also closed locations at a few of the hospitals in the downtown medical corridor.

Tsouflidis, the owner of the Greek-themed Acropolis restaurant that closed its Elmwood Avenue location last year, called it one of his “biggest career moves” to enter what he believes is the future of hospital food service.

“This is like the first of its kind for a hospital setting,” Tsouflidis said. “I thought it was a perfect marriage. There is a need for this in the hospital setting.”

He will open first at Buffalo General in about two to three weeks and then open at Harborcenter a few months after that, following a full renovation and rebrand of the store. Tsouflidis intends to hire staff from the Healthy Scratch and Pegula Sports & Entertainment to help get his businesses going.

He was first approached earlier this year by PSE with the impending closing of the Healthy Scratch.

PSE has gotten out of the food service business – one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic. It closed Harborcenter's 716 Food and Drink, which reopened last fall as Southern Tier Brewing, and shifted to new operators for the Tim Hortons at Canalside and the Draft Room, which is next to KeyBank Center. The Healthy Scratch was the last to go.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tsouflidis will fill all the Healthy Scratch’s downtown locations, except for the one at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Kaleida Health says the two sides are still finishing the contract.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Newbury Salads to Buffalo General Medical Center as a way to make healthy, local and organic food options more convenient and accessible,” Michael P. Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida Health, said in a prepared statement.

The kiosks in the hospital setting will be managed through an app called Iris and feature signature items and grab-and-go food. Tsouflidis is also hoping to set up smart fridges and shelves at Oishei Children's Hospital and Gates Vascular Institute. Newbury Salads also willoffer delivery options.

Smart fridges feature iPads and credit card readers attached to the door. After customers choose what they want, they swipe their credit card and the door opens. Meanwhile, food that is preordered will be stored on smart shelves for pickup. He foresees a total of five to seven smart fridges and shelves located in the medical corridor.

At Harborcenter, it has been difficult for restaurants and retailers to succeed, but Tsouflidis believes his food-focused offerings and catering to the busy hockey-centric clientele at the facility will benefit his business.

His plans include creating food packages specifically for the many hockey tournaments and teams that play at Harborcenter, as well as the clientele from the Academy of Hockey. The business also will stay open a little later during tournaments.

“The Healthy Scratch had a lot of juices and smoothies. We will be offering a bigger food menu," Tsouflidis said. "I think we'll be able to change the game there.”

Jason Long, Harborcenter general manager, said the addition of Newbury Salads in the building aligns with the other entities already there. He noted UBMD – which has an office at Harborcenter – attracts a large fitness and performance clientele to the buildings.

Tsouflidis still runs Newbury Salads in Williamsville, which opened on Main Street in 2019 at a former Starbucks and is now the brand’s Buffalo headquarters. But since moving to Florida in February 2021, he has focused much of his time on new locations in Fort Lauderdale.

He closed his other Buffalo restaurants, including in late 2020 at the EXPO Market on Main Street downtown, and prior to that, shut down Newbury Salads on Elmwood Avenue.

“It’s been a struggle for restaurants, I’m not going to lie,” Tsouflidis said. “But I feel like we’re coming back and it’s a healthier business climate.”

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.