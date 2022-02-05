Banks are flush with deposits. They're hoping this will be the year they get to put those financial resources to work.

During the pandemic, businesses stockpiled funds from sources like the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, which was aimed at keeping them afloat.

Many businesses hunkered down and curbed their spending, unsure of what lay ahead. When they did spend, they were strong in liquidity and had less need for the loans that banks count on to deploy deposits and generate income.

"A lot of people got the much-needed PPP funds," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank's Buffalo market president and commercial sales leader. "Some needed to deploy it right away. Some were able to keep the companies going but didn't necessarily need to deploy it right away. Maybe they had other forms of liquidity.

That's left banks holding a lot of cash – more than they prefer. So they're looking to lend.

As of late last year, deposits at commercial banks across the United States had soared to nearly $18 trillion. That was up 33% from $13.5 trillion in March 2020, just as the pandemic was striking the U.S. economy.

The challenge for individual banks is to find ways to deploy those resources.

"We're doing as many loans in the community as we can, and we've hit the gas pedal there," said David Nasca, Evans Bank's president and CEO.

Evans also sees a need to invest in other securities, such as bonds, to strengthen the bank, Nasca said.

Bank on Buffalo's deposits have soared to $1.2 billion. But it's aiming even higher, with the goal of reaching $2 billion within the next few years.

As part of that quest, Bank on Buffalo keeps adding branches and has increased the size of its commercial lending team.

"I think that has exemplified the growth and put it on hyperdrive," said Michael Noah, the president.

Bank on Buffalo was set to open a branch in the Northland complex early this year, and plans to add a branch in Lancaster by year's end.

While some banks are adding branches, and others have continued to scale back, the Buffalo area's banking landscape didn't change much last year.

M&T Bank still captured the greatest share of deposits in the market, followed by KeyBank. But there weren't any shakeups along the lines of Key acquiring First Niagara Bank several years ago. M&T was awaiting the green light to complete its acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial, which will expand its reach throughout the Northeast.

When it comes to putting deposits to work through increased lending, the dynamics might be changing for banks this year.

The worker shortage could drive some of that spending. As small manufacturers face the reality of older workers retiring – and not enough younger workers ready to take their place – they might invest in automation as one way to fill the gap.

Businesses may feel more confident this year about making capital investments in their operations, or making deals to acquire other companies, McMahon said.

"It's the need to start spending for the future," he said.

Matt Glynn

