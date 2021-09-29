Flexlume plans move to new location in Lackawanna after property purchase

Signs of change are coming to Lackawanna.

Flexlume Sign Co., a 114-year-old manufacturer and installer of facility signs, is planning to relocate its entire operation from its longtime home in Buffalo to a new 4-acre parcel in Lackawanna that it is purchasing from the city.

The firm that erects signs for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses will spend $2 million to construct a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility at 1 Albright Court, just east of Route 5 and Erie County's new Renaissance Commerce Park, which is on the former Bethlehem Steel property. The City Council on Monday approved the sale of the parcel to Flexlume for $100,000.

Construction is expected to begin in the next few months, pending approval by the Lackawanna Planning Board that is expected in the next two months.

Flexlume will move its 20 employees from its current location at 1464 Main St. in the fourth quarter of 2022, and also intends to add 10 more jobs – a 50% increase in staff.