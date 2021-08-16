Flashfood expands to Price Rite stores

Flashfood, an app that alerts consumers to discounted foods nearing expiration, has expanded to Price Rite stores for a pilot program.

The Price Rite stores are at 1716 Kenmore Ave., 250 Elmwood Ave., 1700-1750 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga and 4224 Maple Road in Amherst. It is also available at 50 Tops Markets locations.

In the app, users can see foods at each location that are approaching their discard dates and buy them at discounted prices – much like a clearance aisle or bargain shelf in stores. It also notes its best-by, sell-by or expiration date.

Monday for example, Price Rite in the Stuyvesant Plaza was offering 5-pound bags of carrots for $1.99 (regularly $3.99, best before Aug. 19), Horizon organic milk six-packs for $3.49 (regularly $6.99, best before Oct. 9) and Panera Baked Potato Soup for $2.25 (regularly $4.49, best before Monday). Food is picked up at a "Flashfood Zone" in the store.

Flashfood is touted as a way for customers to save money while helping reduce food waste.

