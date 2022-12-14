Five takeaways on WNY's college enrollment numbers

Five takeaways on WNY college enrollment

The No. 1 concern of colleges and universities everywhere is enrollment, which took a big hit when schools everywhere were forced to go remote during two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, The Buffalo News published an in-depth look at how Western New York colleges and universities are faring now that in-person learning is back.

Here are five takeaways:

Losses and gains. Lower enrollment, at least as we know it, may be here to stay. The challenges of the pandemic, including the shift to online learning, changed the landscape for many students who did not return to full-time, in-person classes.

The schools that have rebounded include large institutions such as the University at Buffalo and other schools, such as St. Bonaventure University, that were proactively working to increase their enrollments pre-Covid-19.

St. Bonaventure's efforts, including new academic, athletic and marketing programs, boosted its enrollment by 23% post-pandemic. But enrollment at other small, private schools including Trocaire College, Medaille University and Canisius College is down 15% to 20% since 2018. In total, Western New York has about 6,000 fewer college students attending its largest institutions today than it did five years ago.

The enrollment cliff. Higher education institutions know they need to prepare for the coming “enrollment cliff” by focusing on different demographic groups than the usual college recruits.

Population forecasts indicate the number of graduating high school students will take a dive starting in 2025, and schools that aren’t able to pivot to serve the needs of different students will suffer.

Look for more colleges to team up with industry partners to train their workers, offer short-term certifications to help adult workers advance in their careers and woo more underrepresented, immigrant and international students to their campuses.

Front-line schools. SUNY Buffalo State and area community colleges were by far the hardest hit by the pandemic, with enrollment at Buffalo State down nearly 30%. They say that is because they serve as the most affordable entry points to higher education for underrepresented and underfunded students who are most at risk of “stopping out” of school due to financial constraints.

Buffalo State and Erie Community College are both taking steps to increase support and scholarships to current and “stopped out” students in hopes of bringing them back to complete their degrees. Nevertheless, when Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner retires at age 70 in June, her replacement will have big challenges ahead.

Online programs. Schools that stepped up their online offerings during Covid-19 are seeing growth in those programs, some to a significant degree.

For example, while Medaille University’s traditional enrollment has dropped 17% since 2018, online undergraduate enrollment is up 91% since five years ago and graduate enrollment is up 8%, Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley said.

“Students are increasingly demanding more flexibility in higher education, whether that is through part-time options or entirely online programs,” Quigley said. “Approximately 83% of Medaille University’s online learners live in New York State, so this indicates that even local students are seeking online learning flexibility.”

Budget deficits threaten SUNY schools as staff, legislators call for state funding Western New York legislators, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, state Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly members Monica Wallace and Jon Rivera joined UUP representatives at Buffalo State on Tuesday to push for more SUNY funding.

Partnerships are in. Small schools with big endowments are likely to survive, but the rest face tough times ahead unless they find ways to stay relevant. Cazenovia College near Syracuse just announced that it will close after nearly 200 years after the spring semester due to financial challenges from the pandemic and inflation.

In Western New York, small private colleges are actively seeking to avoid that fate by forging unique programs and partnerships – with businesses, community agencies and each other.

This summer, Medaille and Trocaire announced they were establishing a partnership that could lead to a merger of the two schools after seeing 17% and 15% drops in enrollment, respectively.

More such partnerships are likely in the months and year ahead.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: First-ever SUNY Cannabis Conference to be held at Niagara County Community College on Jan. 10.

Tell me more: This daylong event will be the largest local cannabis event yet, with speakers including growers, retailers, lawyers, instructors, advocates and state officials involved in this emerging industry. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, medical director of the Dent Neurologic Institute, who published some of the first major retrospective research trials on medical marijuana as a treatment for headaches and other neurologic disorders.

Why it matters: Cannabis experts predict New York will become “the Cannabis Capital” of the Northeast once the infant industry grows up. SUNY community colleges and universities are preparing to train the state’s future crops of cannabis entrepreneurs, starting with events such as this one. Registration is $40 per person and $250 for vendors. Learn more at niagaracc.suny.edu/cannabisconference/

