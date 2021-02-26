Five takeaways on M&T's planned acquisition of People's United

So, M&T's corporate culture is already part of Jones' DNA.

"I don’t think he strayed far from what Bob Wilmers built," said Frank Schiraldi, managing director and bank analyst at brokerage firm Piper Sandler in New York. "He remains a Wilmers disciple at the end of the day."

Buffalo success, tech investments boost M&T Bank to People's United deal "What we’ve just done is created the leading commercially focused bank in the Northeast, one that focuses on small towns and mid-tier cities, and does that extremely well," said M&T Chairman and CEO Rene Jones.

The biggest yet

M&T is one of the most experienced acquirers in the industry, having completed 24 acquisitions in 34 years. A few of those deals were sizable and transformative for the company .

But this is its biggest deal yet, adding five new states and two new business lines while increasing its assets and branch count by more than 50%.

It brings the bank into new markets and exposes it to far more and wealthier customers – much like the Allfirst deal did in the Mid-Atlantic, but on a larger scale. And it is predicated on the potential for growth, not cost-cutting.

"This is clearly the boldest move yet by Rene as CEO," said Michael Mayo, bank analyst at Wells Fargo Securities.

Atypical for M&T

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It is also not the usual fare for M&T, which historically has been known for opportunistic purchases of troubled banks.