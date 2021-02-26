Five takeaways on M&T's planned acquisition of People's United

M&T Bank Corp.'s acquisition of People's United Financial of Connecticut marks a major step forward for the Buffalo-based bank, as it sets the stage for further growth in an entirely new region.
The $7.6 billion deal creates the 11th-largest U.S.-based bank, with over $206 billion in assets and a branch network stretching across 12 states. It also marks M&T's return to the merger-and-acquisition scene after a nine-year hiatus since it announced its purchase of Hudson City Bancorp in New Jersey.
Here are five takeaways from the latest deal.
Rene Jones' first at the helm
The acquisition marks the first time Rene Jones is taking the lead in an M&T merger since he became CEO after the death of Robert Wilmers in late 2017. As such, it is a chance for him to put his stamp on M&T and its future trajectory.
“This company has been an accomplished acquirer during the last 30 years,” said bank analyst Gerard Cassidy, of RBC Capital Markets in Portland, Maine. “It’s an incredible culture they have.”
In particular, Jones said the merger stemmed from his familiarity with People's Chairman and CEO Jack Barnes.
"It was not a legacy relationship under Bob," said Gerard Cassidy, a bank analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Portland, Maine, referring to Wilmers.
At the same time, though, it is really business-as-usual and more of the same for M&T, because Jones was one of M&T's top executives for years under Wilmers, serving as chief financial officer during many previous acquisitions.
So, M&T's corporate culture is already part of Jones' DNA.
"I don’t think he strayed far from what Bob Wilmers built," said Frank Schiraldi, managing director and bank analyst at brokerage firm Piper Sandler in New York. "He remains a Wilmers disciple at the end of the day."
"What we’ve just done is created the leading commercially focused bank in the Northeast, one that focuses on small towns and mid-tier cities, and does that extremely well," said M&T Chairman and CEO Rene Jones.
The biggest yet
M&T is one of the most experienced acquirers in the industry, having completed 24 acquisitions in 34 years. A few of those deals were sizable and transformative for the company .
But this is its biggest deal yet, adding five new states and two new business lines while increasing its assets and branch count by more than 50%.
It brings the bank into new markets and exposes it to far more and wealthier customers – much like the Allfirst deal did in the Mid-Atlantic, but on a larger scale. And it is predicated on the potential for growth, not cost-cutting.
"This is clearly the boldest move yet by Rene as CEO," said Michael Mayo, bank analyst at Wells Fargo Securities.
Atypical for M&T
Support Local Journalism
It is also not the usual fare for M&T, which historically has been known for opportunistic purchases of troubled banks.
Many of its prior deals involved companies that either had severe credit problems, expense issues or legal struggles, or could no longer compete effectively given the overall economic and business conditions at the time. Past recessions often set the table for M&T's dealmaking.
Not this time, though. People's is considered a very healthy bank, with extremely low credit losses – lower even than M&T's already minimal levels. It has a leading share of deposits in its markets and a diversified business mix. And it maintains a low cost structure and a high level of profitability.
This deal, executives stressed, was more about growth and the belief among both CEOs that their banks could achieve their goals faster and perform better together than either could on its own.
Good for Buffalo
The continued growth of M&T is great news for Buffalo, according to those who watch the bank closely.
First, it translates to more jobs and investment coming to Western New York, even as M&T is also expected to invest heavily in the New England region it is gaining from People's.
"It’s going to be bringing on more people as they consolidate the two companies," Cassidy said. "You have to think some of the folks they want to keep may transfer up to Buffalo."
It is also great for the city's image.
"To have the 11th-largest bank in the nation headquartered in Buffalo is a feather in the cap for the city," Schiraldi said. "M&T has always been quite loyal and committed to Buffalo."
And it ensures M&T remains independent and based here.
"This is excellent news for the city of Buffalo," Mayo said. "The move better assures that Buffalo will have a hometown bank for many years to come."
Signal of more M&A
Dealmaking in banking has been picking up steam in the past two years, initially with smaller companies. Locally, Evans Bancorp bought the parent of Fairport Savings Bank, Community Bank System acquired Steuben Trust Corp., and CNB Financial acquired Bank of Akron.
But on a national scale, the M&T-People's deal is the third major merger among bigger banks. Last year, Southeast rivals BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks merged to form Truist Financial Corp., now the nation's 6th-largest bank, while PNC Financial Services Group of Pittsburgh agreed to buy the Houston-based U.S. subsidiary of Spanish bank BBVA.
M&T's deal continues that trend.
"Bank M&A begets bank M&A, and when you see a large deal like this, it certainly signals to the rest of the industry that deals are coming back in vogue," Schiraldi said.
At the same time, M&T has signaled that it will be among the survivors long-term.
"There are fewer dance partners on the floor, and you need to be bigger when the next round starts," Cassidy said. "It’s almost similar to March Madness. "