Five Star Bank to occupy consolidated corporate office at Sheridan Meadows

Five Star Bank is consolidating its Buffalo regional offices with its loan and insurance operations at a single location within the Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park in Amherst.
The Warsaw-based banking company will take up 30,000 square feet of space in the Uniland Development Co.-owned business complex, starting in early 2022.
The banking subsidiary of Financial Institutions said it has signed a long-term lease for the space at 6215 Sheridan Drive.
The company has seen significant growth in the Buffalo area in the past few years, through two acquisitions and three new branches, and needed more and better space to accommodate its expansion, officials said.
"This is a great location and of a size that enables us to consolidate much of our current operations in Buffalo and accommodate ongoing growth in Western New York," said President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham.
The new site will house employees from the bank's current regional office and SDN Insurance Agency location at 300 Spindrift Drive, as well as from its loan production office at 6255 Sheridan.
The bank's leases at those two locations are expiring, which gave the company an opportunity to consolidate. Its Courier Capital investment management business will remain in its Delaware Avenue office.
Financial Institutions acquired SDN and Courier Capital in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and then opened its downtown Buffalo branch at Fountain Plaza in February 2017. More recently, it opened two new Buffalo branches in June, at the Elmwood Crossing project at 451 Elmwood Ave. and at 2222 Seneca St.
Five Star, which operates 45 branches in Western and Central New York, relocated its residential mortgage operation and 16 employees from downtown Buffalo to Sheridan Meadows in early 2018, after outgrowing the space they occupied in the rear of the Fountain Plaza branch.