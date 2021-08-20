 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Star Bank to occupy consolidated corporate office at Sheridan Meadows
0 comments

Five Star Bank to occupy consolidated corporate office at Sheridan Meadows

Support this work for $1 a month
Five Star Bank sign

Five Star Bank is consolidating its Buffalo regional offices with its loan and insurance operations at a single location within the Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park in Amherst.

The Warsaw-based banking company will take up 30,000 square feet of space in the Uniland Development Co.-owned business complex, starting in early 2022.

The banking subsidiary of Financial Institutions said it has signed a long-term lease for the space at 6215 Sheridan Drive.

The company has seen significant growth in the Buffalo area in the past few years, through two acquisitions and three new branches, and needed more and better space to accommodate its expansion, officials said.

"This is a great location and of a size that enables us to consolidate much of our current operations in Buffalo and accommodate ongoing growth in Western New York," said President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham.

The new site will house employees from the bank's current regional office and SDN Insurance Agency location at 300 Spindrift Drive, as well as from its loan production office at 6255 Sheridan.

The bank's leases at those two locations are expiring, which gave the company an opportunity to consolidate. Its Courier Capital investment management business will remain in its Delaware Avenue office.

Five Star Bank

Five Star Bank's new branch is a prominent feature of the Elmwood Crossing development.

Financial Institutions acquired SDN and Courier Capital in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and then opened its downtown Buffalo branch at Fountain Plaza in February 2017. More recently, it opened two new Buffalo branches in June, at the Elmwood Crossing project at 451 Elmwood Ave. and at 2222 Seneca St.

Five Star, which operates 45 branches in Western and Central New York, relocated its residential mortgage operation and 16 employees from downtown Buffalo to Sheridan Meadows in early 2018, after outgrowing the space they occupied in the rear of the Fountain Plaza branch.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to answer the salary interview question

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Five Star to move into Amherst office in January
Business Local

Five Star to move into Amherst office in January

  • Updated

Five Star Bank plans to move residential mortgage operations employees to Amherst from a downtown location in late January. The Warsaw-based bank received the green light from a state regulator to open the office, at Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park. The group of 16 employees had been working from offices in back of Five Star’s Fountain Plaza branch but had outgrown the

Five Star Bank plans expansion in Amherst
Business Local

Five Star Bank plans expansion in Amherst

  • Updated

Five Star Bank will add office space in Amherst, another sign of its ambition to grow in the Buffalo Niagara region. Five Star plans to open a residential mortgage office in Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park, a Uniland Development property on Sheridan Drive near Transit Road. It won’t be a bank branch. Five Star earlier this year opened a downtown branch at 40-50 Fountain Plaza. Executives with Five Star’s Warsaw-based parent, Financial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News