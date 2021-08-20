Five Star Bank to occupy consolidated corporate office at Sheridan Meadows

Five Star Bank is consolidating its Buffalo regional offices with its loan and insurance operations at a single location within the Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park in Amherst.

The Warsaw-based banking company will take up 30,000 square feet of space in the Uniland Development Co.-owned business complex, starting in early 2022.

The banking subsidiary of Financial Institutions said it has signed a long-term lease for the space at 6215 Sheridan Drive.

The company has seen significant growth in the Buffalo area in the past few years, through two acquisitions and three new branches, and needed more and better space to accommodate its expansion, officials said.

"This is a great location and of a size that enables us to consolidate much of our current operations in Buffalo and accommodate ongoing growth in Western New York," said President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham.

The new site will house employees from the bank's current regional office and SDN Insurance Agency location at 300 Spindrift Drive, as well as from its loan production office at 6255 Sheridan.