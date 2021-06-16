Five Star Bank opens Elmwood branch

Five Star Bank has opened one of its two new branches in the City of Buffalo.

Its location at 451 Elmwood Ave., part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment, debuted this week. A second new branch, at 2222 Seneca St., in South Buffalo near Cazenovia Park, is on track to open later this month.

"We believe these new branches will help Five Star grow in the important Buffalo market and enable us to deliver our unique style of community banking to these communities," said Martin K. Birmingham, the bank's president and CEO. He spoke at Wednesday's annual shareholders meeting of Financial Institutions Inc., Five Star's parent.

Five Star's first branch in the city, at Fountain Plaza, opened in 2017.

Financial Institutions also announced Susan R. Holliday as the new chair of its board of directors. Holliday was formerly the owner, publisher and president of the Rochester Business Journal and is now CEO of Dumbwaiter Design, a Rochester-based web design and development firm.

Her predecessor as chair, Robert Latella, will continue as a director.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.