Five Star Bank opens Elmwood branch
Five Star Bank

Five Star Bank opened its Fountain Plaza branch in 2017.

 News file photo

Five Star Bank has opened one of its two new branches in the City of Buffalo.

Its location at 451 Elmwood Ave., part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment, debuted this week. A second new branch, at 2222 Seneca St., in South Buffalo near Cazenovia Park, is on track to open later this month.

"We believe these new branches will help Five Star grow in the important Buffalo market and enable us to deliver our unique style of community banking to these communities," said Martin K. Birmingham, the bank's president and CEO. He spoke at Wednesday's annual shareholders meeting of Financial Institutions Inc., Five Star's parent.

Five Star's first branch in the city, at Fountain Plaza, opened in 2017.

Susan Holliday

Susan Holliday is the new chair of Five Star Bank's board of directors. 

Financial Institutions also announced Susan R. Holliday as the new chair of its board of directors. Holliday was formerly the owner, publisher and president of the Rochester Business Journal and is now CEO of Dumbwaiter Design, a Rochester-based web design and development firm.

Her predecessor as chair, Robert Latella, will continue as a director.

Matt Glynn

