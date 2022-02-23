Five Star Bank expands commercial real estate lending to Baltimore, Washington

In a bid to amplify its presence well beyond its traditional New York borders, Five Star Bank is making a big move to the south, adding a team of four commercial lenders who will focus on building loan business in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas.

The subsidiary of Warsaw-based Financial Institutions, which has been focused on the Buffalo, Rochester and Southern Tier markets, hired a group of commercial real estate veterans from Baltimore-based Howard Bank, which was just acquired in January by Pittsburgh-based FNB Corp.

“Five Star Bank is taking advantage of experienced and available talent to expand our commercial lending platform to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., region," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.

Three of the four new hires previously worked at M&T Bank Corp., and one earned his law and MBA degrees from University at Buffalo.

The group is led by John G. Mangan, a 15-year veteran of commercial real estate lending in Baltimore and Washington, who began his career as a corporate attorney in Buffalo after graduating from UB, and then went to work for M&T for over 20 years.

Mangan is now senior vice president, commercial real estate executive and Mid-Atlantic president for Five Star. He's joined by Mark A. Cunningham and John M. Dezinno, also formerly at M&T, and Thomas A. Mee.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.