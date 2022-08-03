 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five expansion projects are getting nearly $400,000 in grants from National Grid

  • Updated
Frontier House

The Frontier House in Lewiston was at one time a McDonald's.

 Buffalo News file photo
Three Erie County manufacturing expansions and two Niagara County redevelopment projects are getting a combined $376,500 in economic development grants from National Grid to support more than $16.2 million in investments.

Ellicott Development's $5.2 million plan to revive the historic Frontier House in Lewiston will receive $100,000 from the utility, for the conversion of the 198-year-old building on Center Street. The firm plans to restore the outside to its appearance from the horse-and-buggy days, while creating a mixture of Airbnb rentals and apartments, along with a restaurant and first-floor offices.

Meanwhile, William Barrons' Willberco Development will also get $100,000 for its $2 million Cayuga Landings Brewery and restaurant project, which will revitalize a vacant 6,200-square-foot waterfront property at 519 Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls into a brewery, with a kitchen, a tasting room and a three-story restaurant. It will feature patios, rooftop dining, new decks for watercraft rental, floating docks, landings and outdoor recreation.

Additionally:

Pirson Parkway-Tonawanda

Zaepfel Development plans to build a new factory for Gear Motions on vacant land along Pirson Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda.
  • Gear Motions is consolidating its Niagara Gear and Oliver Gear operations into a $8.7 million, 56,000-square-foot facility at 75 Pirson Parkway in Tonawanda. The company will get $135,000 from National Grid to offset electricity costs for new pad-mounted service.
  • Akron-based J.W. Burg Machine & Tool is buying $500,000 in new equipment to remain competitive and gain new customers, and will get $35,000 from National Grid to offset costs for upgrading electricity service.
  • MHA Zentgraf GmbH, a German hydraulic component manufacturer that expanded into North America in 2019 with a facility in Amherst, will get $6,500 to offset electricity upgrade costs related to adding a third CNC machine.
Buffalo Next

