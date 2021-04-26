First tenants move into Pierce-Arrow Lofts

After decades of vacancy or neglect, the historic Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue once again has people occupying the three floors of the sprawling brick-and-stone edifice.

The first apartment residents have moved into the new Pierce-Arrow Lofts, bringing life back to the century-old building after more than three years of renovation by Dr. Greg Daniel, owner of Kanaka Partners and Nidus Development.

The building where executives once oversaw the development and production of Pierce-Arrow cars now boasts 117 high-end apartments, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units – many with two-level lofts. Half are completed, while the rest will be done by June. And the building is already 30% leased, with 11 units already occupied, and another 10 tenants moving in by May 1.

"These have been going pretty quickly," Daniel said. "We’re filling these up without even advertising. Once we can advertise them, we’ll get even more traffic."

The 123,099-square-foot building at 1695 Elmwood also has two fitness rooms in the basement and the second floor, and shared lounges with Wi-Fi on all three floors. It will include 110 to 122 parking spaces in the renovated one-story garage in the rear, plus additional surface spaces on the 1.52-acre site.

Pierce-Arrow project completion delayed until October Dr. Greg Daniel, owner of Nidus Development and Kanaka Partners, which is leading the $34.5 million project, said crews are "moving rapidly" to get the job completed.