First recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York will go to those impacted by criminal convictions

  • Updated
The Lab Marijuana Dispensary

The product being sold at The Lab, a marijuana dispensary in Irving on Friday, March 25, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
New York is gearing up to start the application process for the first recreational cannabis dispensary licenses, which will be awarded to residents who have been impacted by a marijuana-related criminal conviction.

The state Cannabis Control Board is expected to approve the proposed application and regulations during its meeting on Thursday

According to the proposed regulations, applicants must meet two eligibility requirements to qualify for the license:

  • They or a parents, guardian, child, spouse or dependent must have a cannabis-related conviction from before March 31, 2021.
  • Have experience owning and operating a successful business in New York state. 

With these regulations, the state is charting "a new course for how cannabis markets can be established with equity and inclusivity at the forefront," Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said.

Applicants must submit proof of a cannabis-related offense and business documentation. 

Nonprofit organizations that work with individuals and communities with historically high rates of arrest, conviction, incarceration for marijuana-related offenses can also apply for a license.

Those awarded the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses will sell marijuana grown by New York farmers. The state issued the first batch of licenses to marijuana growers in April. 

Recreational cannabis will be available for purchase in New York before the end of the year, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management. 

