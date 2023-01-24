First fire, now burst pipes add to former Buffalo Grand hotel's woes

A year after a suspicious fire caused more than $50 million in damages to Harry Stinson's former Buffalo Grand Hotel, just as it was being converted into a Ramada, now the city's biggest hotel has suffered another bout of damage – this time because of Mother Nature.

The devastating blizzard that blew through Western New York in December, with its hurricane-force winds and bitter wind chills, caused pipes to freeze and sprinklers to burst throughout the 600,000-square-foot complex at 120 Church St. That flooded the entire nine-story structure, including many of the 486 guest rooms that had been largely untouched by the arson a year earlier.

"Basically, there was just a torrent of water everywhere," said Stinson, the Canadian developer from Hamilton who purchased the former Adam's Mark Hotel in July 2018 for $17 million, before undertaking a $24 million renovation. "A lot of things shorted out, and we lost power. The rest of the hotel is in pretty bad shape."

As of this weekend, the building had no heat or electricity, including to power the cell phone towers for Verizon Communications and T-Mobile, although Stinson said both will be restored by this week. The pipes and sprinklers have also now been drained. But there's also been "lots of damage" to the building's boilers, chillers and circuits, he added, as well as to "soft goods" throughout the building that are not structural in nature.

That's on top of the significant costs incurred a year ago, after city investigators say someone deliberately set fire to rolls of carpet that were stored in the banquet center prior to being installed in the main ballroom.

Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say; owner cites multiple attempts "There were clearly attempts made to start a fire in various places. They were not all successful," owner Harry Stinson said.

The three-alarm blaze swept through part of the redubbed Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown on Dec. 30, 2021, ripping through the third-floor event space between the commercial kitchen and a smaller ballroom, above the parking ramp.

There were about 40 to 50 hotel guests inside the building at the time, and a handful of hotel staff, but no event was being held and the kitchen was not being used. One firefighter suffered a moderate injury from a fall, but no one else was hurt.

However, the fire – coupled with damage caused by smoke and by the heavy volume of water that firefighters used to douse the conflagration, as well as the "freeze-and-thaw" cycle of winter – caused total damages that eventually soared more than 16-fold from initial estimates of $3 million.

Most of that was cosmetic in nature, particularly carpeting and paint. But that hasn't been fully repaired yet, as Stinson is still battling with his insurer, Travelers, over his claim. The hotel was insured for $100 million. "We do believe that we’re very close to resolving the insurance settlement, probably within 30 to 60 days," the developer said. "It’s been exhausting."

The hotel has been shut down since the fire. Stinson said he hopes to complete repairs and fully reopen by June.