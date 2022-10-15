First Amherst plans new medical office building in Amherst

It has been 25 years since the Obletz family bought the large triangular plot of land along Sheridan Drive and the Youngmann Expressway, but the family's real estate company is now ready to bring another development project to the site alongside the existing Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Citing the increased demand for healthcare services, First Amherst Development Corp. wants to construct a four-story medical office building, with more than 140,500 square feet of space available for lease. Dubbed Sheridan Commons and designed by Kideney Architects, the upscale office building would be located behind and northeast of the Courtyard, and would be 65 feet in height.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The project would occupy most of the 8.36-acre property, which is what remains of the original 11 acres of land that the Obletz family bought in 1997, after First Amherst built the four-story hotel a year later. That 108-room hotel was later sold, first to Rochester-based DelMonte Hotel Group, and then again in 2017 to Rudra Management and Rosewood Hotels LLC of Cheektowaga for $6.5 million.

The new office building would be accessed from the existing driveway to the hotel, and would also include additional parking spaces, access aisles, landscaping, lighting and utilities. But the plan by Kideney Architects would leave the heavily vegetated "permanent open space" area along the northern edge of the site – about 100 feet in depth, totaling 2.09 acres – undisturbed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

First Amherst CEO Ben Obletz said the company has had "some preliminary conversations with some people," but does not have any tenants lined up for what he said would likely be a multi-tenant building, given its size. He said the developer would not break ground without at least an anchor tenant in place, but the firm won't start active marketing of the space until it has town site plan approval for the project.

As a result, while First Amherst and Kideney have laid out a building design, construction is unlikely to begin until late 2023 or early 2024, Obletz said. Officials do not yet have estimates for costs, either.

Aside from building out related infrastructure and site improvements throughout – including parking and storm-water management – First Amherst has largely sat on the property for the past two decades, although it had always intended to build office space on the rest of the property. It did consider constructing a three-story, 90,000-square-foot building in 2011, but that never came to fruition.

Since then, though, conditions have changed in favor of the state-of-the-art project, because of what the company cited as the "increased demand for advanced healthcare facilities" and the town's newer effort "to establish and market designated areas as a medical industry corridor and destination."

"We thought the timing was right with the renewed interest in medical space in the suburban area," Obletz said, citing the nearby Excelsior Orthopedics, University Orthopedics and Dent developments. "It's very much a priority for the Town of Amherst to build out what they see as the suburban medical spine along Sheridan Drive."

But First Amherst must first ask the town to rezone 6.27 acres of the property at 4110-4120 Sheridan from "general business" to "deep corridor" to accommodate the project. And it's also asking the town to remove a set of five zoning conditions that were imposed on the property in July 1997. Those terms – which Stephen Obletz agreed to at the time as part of a rezoning to "general business" – would restrict what can be built, particularly in height.