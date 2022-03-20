Firm that bought Dorsheimer House buys second prominent WNY property – in Orchard Park

As a California-based wealth advisory firm works to complete its renovation of the former William Dorsheimer House on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, its principals are expanding their portfolio with a second prominent acquisition – in the heart of Orchard Park.
Two executives of Crux Wealth Advisors – Travis Alexander and Chris Campbell – have acquired a two-story brick building at 6506 E. Quaker Road, with a rounded façade that wraps around the corner of East Quaker and North Buffalo Street at the Four Corners intersection. The building had been owned by David Hart of Hart Hotels and Orchard Park developer Peter Krog. Alexander and Campbell paid $3.225 million.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
Located across the street from Mangia Ristorante & Caffe, the 24,228-square-foot building is home to Wells Fargo Advisors, OP Social Tap & Grill restaurant and Mongoose Research, a technology communications consulting firm. Now the 16-year-old building will also house a second local office for Long Beach, Calif.-based Crux, which is affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services.
"It’s a pretty well-known property, and transactions like this don’t come along that often," said Campbell, an Orchard Park native and vice president of Crux, who brought the 6-year-old money management firm to his hometown. "That building is known and referenced when everybody is giving directions."
Crux will not be taking over the entire building for its office space. After spending nine months negotiating a lease and then a purchase with the sellers – who own OP Social – Crux wants to keep the restaurant in place. The business recently completed a "massive renovation" that included a new artisan pizza oven and improvements to the bar to make it more upscale, Campbell said.
"We want them to be able to thrive," Campbell said, adding that OP Social plans to bring in a new chef to grow the restaurant. "They’ve got a lot of really awesome ideas about the growth of the restaurant and things they’d like to implement in the future. They’ve been tied to the community for a really long time, and their reputation speaks for itself."
Support Local Journalism
Mongoose, which has been hiring 15 to 20 employees a year because of its own growth, will also stay, Campbell said.
"We’re not coming in there to take over the whole space and do a bunch of renovations," he said. "It’s a fairly new building."
This is the second local real estate transaction for Crux in just over a year, after it acquired the one-time Delaware Avenue home of a two-time New York State lieutenant governor in late 2020 for $1.09 million, and then unveiled plans for a $2 million renovation.
Construction was delayed for a couple of months by preservation concerns but has been in full swing for the past five months, with plans for completion and opening in May.
“We’re continuing to try to foster the ability to have a positive impact on the community,” said Alexander, founder and CEO of Crux.
Located at 434-438 Delaware Ave., the 9,536-square-foot mansion – long since converted to offices – was designed by H.H. Richardson and built between 1869 to 1871. The orange brick and gray sandstone house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and will now have office space for 20 financial advisers and 10 staff members.
"It just falls in line with our expansion initiatives," Campbell said. "Our objective is not to have a bunch of offices in locations that are not unique. We want the client experience that we provide to be different and set us apart from everyone else. We also want to make sure that the clients are comfortable and part of that comfort is being known."