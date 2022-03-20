Firm that bought Dorsheimer House buys second prominent WNY property – in Orchard Park

Crux will not be taking over the entire building for its office space. After spending nine months negotiating a lease and then a purchase with the sellers – who own OP Social – Crux wants to keep the restaurant in place. The business recently completed a "massive renovation" that included a new artisan pizza oven and improvements to the bar to make it more upscale, Campbell said.

"We want them to be able to thrive," Campbell said, adding that OP Social plans to bring in a new chef to grow the restaurant. "They’ve got a lot of really awesome ideas about the growth of the restaurant and things they’d like to implement in the future. They’ve been tied to the community for a really long time, and their reputation speaks for itself."

Mongoose, which has been hiring 15 to 20 employees a year because of its own growth, will also stay, Campbell said.

"We’re not coming in there to take over the whole space and do a bunch of renovations," he said. "It’s a fairly new building."