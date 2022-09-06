Fidelis Care making Amherst office 'primary talent hub in the region'

Fidelis' parent had done real estate review

Health insurer Fidelis Care's corporate parent has been busy slimming down its real estate portfolio, adapting to the pandemic-induced flexible work environment while also eyeing future cost savings.

What's that mean for Western New York?

Now we know: Fidelis confirmed it will continue to lease two connected 90,000-square-foot buildings in CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst, deciding to make the space its "primary talent hub in the region" as part of the company's "new commitment to remote and hybrid working."

"We will exit some other leased locations in the Buffalo/Niagara area," Fidelis said in a statement. "We will continue listening to our employees about their workplace expectations to ensure we maintain our position as a great place to work for top talent both in New York and across the country."

Fidelis, which employs nearly 5,000 people in New York, including 1,400 in Western New York, did not respond to a question about which leases it is exiting in the area. But the insurer remaining in its lease at 480 and 490 CrossPoint Parkway – facilities that were custom built for Fidelis' office and data operations – comes as good news for property owner Uniland Development Co.

"Fidelis Care remains deeply committed to Buffalo and the long-standing relationship we have formed with our local community," the company said.

Asked whether it is optional for employees to use the Amherst office, Fidelis said its "fresh perspective on flexibility" includes full remote working options and flexible working arrangements for its workers.

The decisions made in Western New York for Fidelis were part of a strategic review that corporate parent Centene Corp. did of its real estate. Centene in June initiated a reduction of its real estate footprint, incurring an impairment charge of $1.45 billion related to the cut of leased and owned real estate.

Centene said that review resulted in a roughly 70% decrease in its domestic leased space, which should lead to annualized savings of about $200 million.

On another note

Centene CEO Sarah London, on the company's second-quarter earnings call, also called attention to the efforts of Fidelis employees in the aftermath of the mass shooting May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

"They knew what to do because they were there inside the community because they were local," London said. "Within 24 hours, Fidelis employees mobilized to distribute food and needed supplies into a community whose only grocery store was surrounded in police tape. And with the neighborhood pharmacy inside that Tops grocery store suddenly closed, our locally based team identified and called every one of the 373 members who had filled their prescriptions at that pharmacy in recent months.

"Within 72 hours, each of those 373 members received a personal call from a Fidelis Care employee checking in on them. Assuring their supply of medication was in order and assisting them in identifying additional pharmacy resources in the area. Neighbors engaging in simple but profound acts of human caring."

Such a localized mention doesn't always happen on earnings calls with analysts, especially with a company as big as Centene – 82,400 employees and annual revenues of around $140 billion.

A NEW PARTNERSHIP

What: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is partnering with Southtowns Radiology Associates, a leading medical, imaging and diagnostic radiology group in Western New York.

Tell me more: The partnership, which starts early this month, allows Southtowns Radiology to support the diagnostic imaging needs of Niagara Falls Memorial patients at the medical center's Summit Healthplex location and its downtown Niagara Falls campus.

Why it matters: In the last year, Niagara Falls Memorial said its diagnostic imaging department has completed about 58,200 radiology procedures for patients, including more than 12,000 advanced imaging studies. Partnering with Southtowns Radiology, which has more than 20 board-certified radiologists, bolsters the expertise at NFMCC sites and shows the commitment of the medical center to the community, President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said.

ADDICTION PROVIDERS GET FUNDS

What: Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $2.3 million to support addiction prevention efforts and enhance access to transportation services for treatment.

Who: Of that, the initiative will provide about $500,000 in state funding to a pair of pilot programs, geared toward boosting transportation services for those in active treatment or recovery who lack the resources to travel.

Within that: The Genesee Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse in Batavia will receive $249,900, while Save the Michaels of the World in Western New York will receive $250,000.

Buffalo Niagara is getting $25 million for a technology hub as part of the federal Build Back Better program.

A six-story apartment building won't be coming to the Gates Circle redevelopment project after all.

A Buffalo tool maker is eliminating 18 jobs after a merger means its operations are shifting to Wisconsin.

Valu Home Centers is closing three of its Western New York stores as it refocuses on more lucrative markets and building its online sales.

Workers at four Western New York nursing homes have approved a new contract, but unionized employees at other facilities are gearing up for five-day strikes as their contract talks continue.

1. WNY Prosperity Fellowship boosts student leaders: The goal is to grow new businesses and keep them here – a key part of efforts to build a vigorous startup community in a region where new business creation lagged behind the rest of the country for years.

2. Ever so slowly, a few more homes are coming up for sale, easing the severe supply crunch that has helped push up home prices to record levels over the last few years. But it is a small increase, leaving sellers still with the upper hand, and it is not big enough to stem the rise in prices, either.

3. Workers are hard to find, and it is putting a damper on hiring across the Buffalo Niagara region, not because there's a lack of jobs, but because there's a lack of workers with the right skills.

4. 'Cancer didn't stop during Covid': Roswell Park's patient volume in its last fiscal year exceeded its pre-pandemic totals two years ago. That, coupled with full restoration of operating support from New York, led to a surplus.

5. Why are car washes popping up all over the Buffalo Niagara region?: There is a gusher of money from deep-pocketed investors that is helping regional and national chains expand into new markets, while mom-and-pop operators also are trying to cash in.

