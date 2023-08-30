Funding to boost wellness, entrepreneurship

A health insurer with a major Western New York presence is making a seven-figure contribution to the Buffalo Urban League.

Fidelis Care and the Centene Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Fidelis' corporate parent, Centene Corp., recently announced a $1.1 million funding commitment to the Buffalo Urban League for the development of a Wellness and Entrepreneurial Center.

That center, Fidelis said, will "nurture social entrepreneurship, facilitate wellness and strengthen organizations focused on Black, Indigenous and People of Color in Buffalo's East Side."

The project is a partnership between Centene Foundation, Fidelis Care, the Buffalo Urban League and Community Health Center of Buffalo, a federally qualified health center with locations in Erie and Niagara counties.

"At Fidelis Care, we are deeply committed to fostering strong partnerships in the communities we serve," Fidelis President and CEO Tom Halloran said.

"We are proud to join the Centene Foundation in support of the Buffalo Urban League, an organization at the forefront of securing economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights," he said. "As we seek to provide tangible solutions and promote sustainable economic growth and community resilience in the Buffalo area, we believe the center will foster positive change and have a significant impact on the lives of children and adults for generations to come."

Fidelis said the Wellness and Entrepreneurial Center will provide services and support in the aftermath of the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue through the "convening of strategically aligned community-based organizations" such as Community Health Center of Buffalo, the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Health Centers and the Community Action Organization of Western New York.

The center also will provide opportunities for new entrepreneurs by providing business services and resources as well as health-focused programming.

The Buffalo Urban League, in working with the Centene Foundation and Fidelis, will decide whether the funding will go toward new construction or the renovation of an existing building.

"I am extremely grateful to Fidelis Care and the Centene Foundation for their generous and impactful donation in support of the Wellness and Entrepreneurial Center," said Buffalo Urban League President and CEO Thomas Beauford Jr. "This remarkable contribution will ignite positive change within and provide essential resources to our community."

Fidelis employees also plan to volunteer at the center to support the new initiatives and programming.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

KSL Diagnostics opens new lab

KSL Diagnostics, a national reference laboratory headquartered in Cheektowaga, has opened a transplant immunology laboratory to serve Western New York.

The company said it is now the provider for Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health, meaning it will handle transplant testing for patient cases from those systems. ConnectLife, the region's community blood bank and organ procurement organization, also is using KSL's new transplant immunology lab.

"There has been a trend for local laboratories to get gobbled up by megalabs in Western New York and across the country," KSL President and CEO Kevin Lawson said.

"It harms turnaround time, impacts patient care, and fosters brain-drain from our region in laboratory medicine. We set out to change the paradigm and built an accredited, state-of-the-art laboratory capable of stat testing to service the region we live and operate in," he said. "We are thrilled that ECMC and Kaleida were interested in keeping their laboratory services local and are proud to be supplying quality testing for transplant patients within our community."

The lab, managed by Dr. Thomas Shanahan and Carey Killion, offers tests such as deceased donor evaluation; living donor evaluation; HLA (human leukocyte antigens) antibody monitoring (pre- and post-transplant); and solid organ transplant candidate evaluation.

In statements, ECMC and ConnectLife officials said having a lab dedicated to transplant immunology boosts efficiency in a process where every minute counts.

"With roughly 120-150 kidney transplants a year occurring in WNY alone, along with many other transplant services, it is so important for patients to have a testing laboratory in their own backyard," ConnectLife CEO Kevin Gramlich said.

Buffalo biotech firm launches clinical trial

Photolitec LLC, a Buffalo biotech company, has announced a newly opened clinical trial at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to assess a new treatment for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

The early phase study will assess whether adding Photobac photodynamic therapy to surgical removal of a glioblastoma or gliosarcoma is safe and effective.

Photolitec, which was spun off from Roswell Park in 2010 and was founded by Roswell Park scientist Ravindra K. Pandey, has regulatory approval to carry out the trial, which is supported in part by a grant from the National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health.

Those who want more information about eligibility criteria or about how to enroll in the study can call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email AskRoswell@Roswellpark.org.

THE LATEST

The Buffalo Bills stadium construction project is making it harder for some projects to find contractors or workers.

The IBM innovation center from the Buffalo Billion failed to meet expectations.

UAW members in Hamburg 'practice picket' amid contract talks.

The shutdown of Savarino Cos. left several prominent projects in limbo.

A software company plans a big expansion downtown.

Delaware North Cos. has a new chief operating officer.

A worker training startup got a follow-on investment.

Savarino Cos. suddenly and unexpectedly shut down.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

2. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

3. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

4. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

5. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.