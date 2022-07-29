Festival vendors are back at it – but challenges remain

The owner of Avenue 29 Foods had to put his equipment in storage and get a job.

Pizza Amore opened a permanent store to make up for all its lost festival revenue.

Sweeney Hose, the volunteer fire company that sponsors the Canal Fest beer tent, had to cut all its expenditures, including its charity work.

They're just some of the food vendors who had to get creative when Covid-19 canceled the festivals that are their bread and butter.

And now they're playing catch-up.

This year, vendors are happy to be back in full swing, but new challenges await. Costs are up, inflation is taking a larger chunk of customers' wallets and labor is still scarce.

Summer festivals are deeply knitted into the fabric of Buffalo. Before Covid-19, no one could have imagined something would take them away. When the virus did, it was a blow to consumers and vendors alike.

But if consumers thought it was tough going without their funnel cake, festival vendors had a much harder time.

Vendors typically are mom-and-pop operations that put it all on the line every time their truck or trailer hits the road. They depend on the income from festival events that bring large, hungry crowds.

But that income screeched to a halt in 2020 when the pandemic and constraints from required safety precautions canceled festivals. It dragged on again in 2021 when several festivals couldn't get their plans (or budgets) together fast enough to hold events. That left vendors without what had been almost guaranteed income during previous years, and they scrambled to get by without it.

Now, festivals are back open in full force and vendors are rejoicing. But they're still recovering from lean years and facing new challenges they didn't have to navigate in years past.

Costs are up across the board – everything from labor to food to energy. Food inflation has hit a 40-year high, jumping 10.4% in June. The price of propane, used for cooking, is more than a dollar higher per gallon than it was before the pandemic, according to the New York State Energy and Research Authority. Labor costs have risen more than 10% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With inflation and menu prices up, consumers are choosing their purchases carefully. Their budgets are not going as far as they used to, and they've got less money to spend on discretional purchases like festival food.

Making up for a big loss

Dave Perri knew he couldn't survive another canceled festival season like the one in 2020. So last year, "on a whim," he opened a permanent Pizza Amore location in North Tonawanda, in addition to one he already had on Grand Island.

Perri had a big hole to fill. Festival earnings make up 40% of the company's income.

"In 2020, we didn't have a food truck season. So our worries were that we weren't going to have another season and we were going to lose all our festivals. So, obviously, you need additional income," Perri said.

To help make ends meet, Pizza Amore started online ordering and parking in residential neighborhoods, and started booking private parties such as weddings, graduations and employee appreciation events.

The North Tonawanda location took off slowly, but it made life twice as chaotic once festivals started back up.

"We were scrambling to do festivals and trying to get employees and it was just crazy," Perri said.

There wasn't enough staff to go around. Pizza Amore pays minimum wage and keeps losing workers to McDonald's and other fast food restaurants that pay more.

With costs up on food, propane and just about everything, it takes to make a food truck run, there is not enough money for higher wages, he said. Often, family and friends fill in for workers. Sometimes, Perri will close one of his restaurants to staff his food truck and trailer.

"I just can't afford 20 people at $15 or $16 an hour," he said. "Because how much is someone really going to pay for a pizza?"

Forced to get a different job

Nick Mussolini has been serving plant-based foods at festivals since 2015 and is known for winning "best burger" at the Hamburg Burger Fest with its meatless burger. But when Covid-19 hit, and the festivals were canceled, Mussolini had to put his tens of thousands of dollars in equipment into storage and get a job.

"It's a little scary. You have to figure out what you're going to do in between," he said.

He got a job at a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant so he could spend time learning more about the industry.

"I used it to say, 'If I'm going to be in this world now and not the other one, well, at least let me learn something that I can add value to my business when I can go back to it,' " he said.

Last year, he was able to get back up and running by working farmers markets. But the volume of customers was much lower, and he needed to find a different product that was a better fit for the new audience.

So he came up with the juices and salsas. It was just enough to get by, but now that he's back on a full schedule of festivals, he has kept those product lines on to provide additional revenue.

Things have picked up so quickly this year that his wife quit her job to work at Avenue 29 full time. But he said he's not worried about having all his eggs in one basket.

"For me, it's all about how much you're going to give," Mussolini said. "I don't have time to look back. I don't have time to go into fear mode."

A blow to fundraising

At Canal Fest, food vending is run by local non-profit organizations, which depend on the money they earn as a crucial source of income.

The Sweeney Hose fire company runs the beer tent at Canal Fest, which funds 75% of its annual budget. It can earn as much as $40,000 per Canal Fest, which is not easy to make up with a basket auction or meat raffle.

"Regular fundraisers do not bring in the money most people think they do. Couple thousand here and there," said Joe Lavey, vice president at Sweeney Hose. "Events like this is what really makes your year. It's a lifeline for so many organizations in the city."

Without Canal Fest for the past two years, the fire company cut its expenditures to the bone.

"The first year wasn't terrible. But when it was canceled for the second year, that's when it got nerve wracking because our expenses like gas and electric were going up," he said. "We kept it as cold as we could in the wintertime and as hot as we could in the summer."

Where it really hurt was in the charitable giving Sweeney Hose usually provides to the community. The department usually sponsors struggling families for Christmas and rents out its hall for free to those holding fundraisers and provides scholarships, among other initiatives it doesn't publicize.

"If you start losing fire halls and churches and other nonprofits, what happens to your community? I mean, everything starts falling apart. And people don't have anywhere to go for any help," Lavey said.