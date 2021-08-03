Fencing is the latest point of contention in Lloyd Taco's Elmwood plan

The effort by the partners of Lloyd Taco Factory to open their third location – on Elmwood Avenue – is still facing resistance, this time related to the plans for extra-high fences designed to mute the sound coming from a proposed outdoor patio.

Lloyd, with McGuire Development Co. as its owner's representative and Lauer-Manguso Associates as the architect, is proposing to completely gut and remodel the former Cecilia's Restaurant at 716 Elmwood Ave., while significantly expanding the patio and bringing a natural-gas-fed fire pit and live music on weekends. But the plan for outdoor music has proven controversial.

The proposal includes a 10-foot-tall and three-inch-thick metallic sound-absorbing fence along a neighboring building, to mitigate the sound from outdoor equipment in a manner similar to what is used at Fenway Park in Boston, the company said. Decorative six-foot fencing is also planned along Elmwood at two ends of the patio, stretching for 22 feet, to screen the bands and a stationary food truck. However, the city's Green Code restricts fencing there to four feet in height.