FedEx Ground to open distribution center in Cheektowaga

FedEx Ground is opening a distribution center in Cheektowaga, occupying a long-vacant former industrial building that previously housed an American Axle & Manufacturing plant.
The division of Memphis-based FedEx Corp. confirmed that it will launch operations at the new facility at 2799 Walden Ave. in mid-November, with a mixture of full- and part-time employees.
The company is seeking to hire 150 workers to staff the distribution center, which will also use local service providers that hire drivers, helpers, managers and other positions, under contracts for package pickup and delivery.
"We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services," said FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick.
"The site was chosen, in part, because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," he said.
FedEx will lease the 125,583-square-foot warehouse facility, which was constructed in 1990 and sits on 16.06 acres, near the intersection of Walden Avenue and Dick Road.
The new FedEx center continues the steady expansion of delivery and distribution facilities as online shopping soars in popularity.
FedEx already has a $51 million distribution facility off Route 5 in Hamburg that opened in 2016.
FedEx said this summer that it would spend $7.2 billion during the fiscal year that started in July – 22% more than the year before – to expand its capacity, modernize its fleet and increase automation in response to the surge in e-commerce that has strained its system.
Amazon is currently building a 181,000-square-foot distribution center in Hamburg that is expected to open early next year. The online retailer already has distribution facilities in the Town of Tonawanda and Lancaster.