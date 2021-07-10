Related to this story

Work resumes at AM&A's building
Several months after a dispute over payments led to a suspension of activity, workers have resumed cleanup of the former AM&A’s Department Store in downtown Buffalo, in preparation for converting the complex into a Wyndham hotel by early next year. The New York City-based owners of the mammoth building brought in a local construction veteran to take over the

Contractor dispute delays hotel project in former AM&A's
A dispute between a downstate asbestos remediation firm and the owners of the former AM&A’s department store on Main Street has delayed a $70 million project to turn the building into a 300-room hotel and led to legal threats. Tristate Cleaning Solutions Inc. of Queens was hired last year by Landco H&L, an investor group from Queens and China, to clean

Biz Talk: Attracting new talent is key to Buffalo's momentum
Bob Richardson has seen a lot of changes in Buffalo since he first came to Western New York for M&T Bank Corp.’s management development program. In particular, he’s seen explosive growth in commercial real estate development in recent years, the rise of new sources of investment capital for those projects and the economic resurgence that is driving activity in

Another Voice: Rule change would help entrepreneurs obtain visas

By Lucrecia Z. Knapp and Glenn R. Schieck To encourage the growth of foreign startups in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security has released a proposed immigration rule that would grant work authorization to certain foreign entrepreneurs. According to Inc.com, immigrants now launch more than a quarter of all U.S. businesses. Despite their importance to the U.S.

Foreign investors offered pathway to green cards

When Kaleida Health was preparing to open Gates Vascular Institute, a federal program that encourages foreign investment played a supporting role. “We raised capital in order that Kaleida Health would have cash to purchase the equipment they needed to open the hospital,” said William P. Gresser, president and CEO of the EB-5 New York State Regional Center. EB-5 isn’t

Another Voice: Congress needs to reauthorize EB-5 program

By William Gresser Through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, foreign investors are playing a significant role in the resurgence of Buffalo, including high-profile projects on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus: Gates Vascular Institute, Multi Modal Transportation Structure and Health Sciences Charter School. Congress temporarily authorized the EB-5 program more than 20 years ago. In return for making a minimum