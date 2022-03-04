Federal Reserve approves M&T purchase of Connecticut bank

Federal regulators on Friday approved M&T Bank Corp.’s $7.6 billion deal to acquire People’s United Financial Inc., opening the door for M&T to expand throughout New England.
The Federal Reserve Board's approval was the last hurdle that the all-stock deal needed to clear.
State regulators in Connecticut – where People’s is based in Bridgeport – and New York state had already given the deal the green light, as had shareholders of both banks.
"We are confident the merger will create long-term value for shareholders, and it has been well-received by investors and analysts," M&T CEO Rene Jones wrote in his annual letter to shareholders that was released on Tuesday, before the Fed acted.
M&T announced the acquisition of People's and its subsidiary, People's United Bank, more than a year ago – in February – and had hoped to close the deal before the end of last year.
But with the Fed's approval still pending, the two banks agreed last month to extend their merger deadline to June 1. Now they're clear to complete the deal at any time.
This is the largest deal in M&T’s history, and the bank’s first since Rene F. Jones was named chairman and CEO in 2017 following the death of Robert G. Wilmers.
M&T’s most recent acquisition, New Jersey-based Hudson City Bank, was completed in 2015, but that deal had been in the works since 2012. The People’s acquisition marks a return to the type of dealmaking that was a hallmark of M&T’s growth during Wilmers’ tenure.
M&T has $151.9 billion in assets and $128.7 billion in deposits. People's is less than half its size, with $63.7 billion in assets and $52.9 billion in deposits.
The merger will make M&T the 17th-largest bank in the country, with $215.6 billion in assets and $181.6 billion in deposits.
Jones said M&T and People's are similar to each other in how they approach the markets where they operate.
"Even though we compete with banks that are 10 to 17 times our size, being one of the most significant, if not the most important, bank in the places we serve is, quite simply, part of a formula for success," Jones wrote.
M&T has a presence in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. People’s has a presence in six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
Over the summer, the deal encountered turbulence when some Connecticut elected officials objected to the number of job cuts the deal would trigger. M&T gave notice of plans to cut 747 jobs at People’s, the bulk of them at People’s headquarters in Bridgeport.
M&T answered the criticism by saying the final number of cuts could be smaller, if affected employees could be moved into other jobs with M&T. And the bank has pledged to maintain a “significant presence” in Bridgeport once the deal goes through.
M&T recently rolled out a $43 billion “community growth plan,” a package of loans and investments that will touch all of M&T’s markets, including those in People’s territories.
