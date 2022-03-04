Federal Reserve approves M&T purchase of Connecticut bank

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

M&T’s most recent acquisition, New Jersey-based Hudson City Bank, was completed in 2015, but that deal had been in the works since 2012. The People’s acquisition marks a return to the type of dealmaking that was a hallmark of M&T’s growth during Wilmers’ tenure.

M&T has $151.9 billion in assets and $128.7 billion in deposits. People's is less than half its size, with $63.7 billion in assets and $52.9 billion in deposits.

The merger will make M&T the 17th-largest bank in the country, with $215.6 billion in assets and $181.6 billion in deposits.

Jones said M&T and People's are similar to each other in how they approach the markets where they operate.

"Even though we compete with banks that are 10 to 17 times our size, being one of the most significant, if not the most important, bank in the places we serve is, quite simply, part of a formula for success," Jones wrote.

M&T has a presence in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. People’s has a presence in six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.