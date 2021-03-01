Federal prosecutors withdraw civil forfeiture lawsuit against Morgan

Federal prosecutors in Buffalo have withdrawn the civil forfeiture case they filed against the Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan in October, as they faced a contempt-of-court complaint and tough questioning from the judge handling the matter.
But they haven't given up on trying to seize some of Morgan's assets.
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Feb. 12 voluntarily dismissed its forfeiture litigation to seize Morgan's ownership holdings in four properties. The properties in suburban Rochester and Pittsburgh had been transferred a year earlier – with the government's consent – to a joint venture with an unrelated company, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pa.
The government also separately released its claim on income flowing from the “joint venture units” or shares that Robert Morgan, his family members and others owned in seven other properties held by the partnership.
Prosecutors had directed the joint venture company – which is controlled by Morgan Properties, not Robert Morgan's Morgan Communities – to escrow or hold those income payments in 2019, but said on Feb. 12 that it would no longer object to the release of those funds to Morgan and his family members. But they insist the actual shares or joint-venture units in those seven properties are still under government restraint and asked the court to reaffirm that with a formal restraining order.
Prosecutors want a judge to reject developer Robert Morgan’s effort to declare them in contempt of court for going after his holdings in four properties.
The government said its actions followed an attempt on Jan. 20 by prosecutors to reach out to the attorneys to resolve the legal fight, by moving past procedural issues and motions to get to the heart of the forfeiture arguments. Morgan’s attorneys had argued that prosecutors violated prior court-approved agreements and legal processes by moving to seize the assets without an express order from the court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph J. Karaszewski acknowledged mistakes in how the government handled the filing and obtained an automatic court warrant to seize the assets.
Karaszewski said the U.S. Attorney's Office had followed normal protocol for civil forfeiture cases – except that in most situations, the assets being seized are already in the custody or control of the government, not a private third party. As a result, a seizure warrant was issued and served for privately held assets – under the judge's apparent signature, but without the court actively approving it, and after the court had rejected an initial request for a restraining order.
The government seeks to seize Morgan's interests in four apartment properties and any cash he has received from them since Oct. 24, 2019.
"This action was taken as a matter of routine, a routine which should have been altered in this unique case, but which, unfortunately, was not," Karaszewski said. "I apologize, and have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again. It was a mistake, which should have been avoided, and which should not recur."
In the civil lawsuit from October, the government had asserted that the four properties – among 94 that had been sold to the joint venture in October 2019 – were part of an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme by Morgan and his companies.
U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wofford found prosecutors mishandled the discovery process for evidence obtained through search warrants and failed to meet court-imposed deadlines.
The lawsuit repeated allegations from a May 2019 criminal indictment that Morgan, his son and their companies had submitted false rent rolls, purchase contracts, occupancy reports, payoff letters, financial data and other information to lenders to deceive them into loaning more money on the apartments than was justified by their actual value.
But the criminal indictment had been dismissed by the judge just days earlier on procedural grounds, because the prosecution had taken too long to process evidence and produce documents for the defense – a violation of speedy trial requirements. The judge did not rule on the merits of the fraud charges, however, and said the government could refile if it chooses. It has not, but used those charges as the basis for the civil complaint.