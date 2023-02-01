Federal judge upholds order preventing cannabis sales in five state regions including WNY

A federal judge in New York has refused to lift an injunction barring the state from issuing retail cannabis licenses in Western New York and four other regions across the state.

U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe released a ruling Tuesday upholding his Nov. 11 injunction against the state’s conditional dispensary program after a Michigan company complained it was discriminatory.

The decision means that, for now at least, the injunction will continue to prevent the state from issuing dispensary licenses to applicants in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, Mid-Hudson and Brooklyn regions.

Looking for a job in the pot industry? Don't say cannabis The cannabis industry could add nearly 51,000 jobs in New York State, earning $2.2 billion a year by 2027, according to cannabis education website Leafly.

Sharpe issued the injunction last fall after Michigan-based Variscite NY One challenged the state Office of Cannabis Management’s rule to give preference for dispensary licenses to people who had been convicted of a cannabis crime in New York and have a significant presence in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Variscite is 51% owned by an individual with a cannabis conviction in Michigan and no significant connection to New York. But the company says OCM’s rule violates a federal policy called the dormant commerce clause, which prohibits states from passing legislation designed to bar imports or exports of legal goods to or from other states.

OCM had submitted motions asking Sharpe to either dismiss the injunction or limit it to the Finger Lakes region, which was the preferred area of operations Variscite cited on its application. The state argued that the order would unjustly block 54 dispensaries from being able to open in the other four areas where Variscite’s application would not even be considered.

The judge refused those motions on grounds that OCM did not provide substantial justification to overturn the injunction beyond its original objections back in November.

“In seeking dismissal, defendants raise many of the same arguments asserted in their opposition to Variscite’s motion for a preliminary injunction regarding whether the law and regulations at issue violate the dormant Commerce Clause,” Sharpe wrote.

The state also argued that Variscite would not suffer injury by being denied a cannabis license because that would depend on future events, including whether it would be selected for a license in the first place. Sharpe disagreed, writing, that “the alleged injury is not the denial itself but the disadvantage [it]face[s] in obtaining a license due to the allegedly unconstitutional licensing scheme.”

The injunction has thrown OCM’s rollout of its cannabis program into disarray and created uncertainty in the five regions affected. It also raises questions about whether the federal commerce clause may invalidate individual state cannabis programs in general.

Besides its case in New York, Variscite is also challenging a California cannabis program designed to favor local vendors. A California federal judge ruled against Variscite’s claims in that state, and the case is headed for appeal, according to Law360 legal newsletter.