Federal funds would help launch 'tech hub' competition

About $500 million in federal funds would help launch the process for selecting technology and innovation hubs around the country, with the Buffalo Niagara region vying to be one of the winners.

The CHIPS Act approved earlier this year calls for the Commerce Department to establish 20 innovation hubs around the country, outside of existing tech hotbeds like Silicon Valley and Boston. Congress still needs to approve the $10 billion for the program. The amount awarded to each city from that pool of funds is expected to vary, and the hubs would be geographically dispersed.

The $500 million, included in the year-end spending bill that Congress is preparing to vote on, would help create a framework for selecting the cities where tech hubs will be located. (The federal program is unrelated to M&T Bank's tech hub inside Seneca One tower.)

Sen. Charles Schumer has said Buffalo would make a good choice for a hub, citing assets like the University at Buffalo, the region's workforce and its manufacturing base. He has vowed to use his clout as majority leader to make his case to the Commerce Department.

Schumer has said the purpose of the tech hubs is to bolster innovation in smaller cities, to give them the opportunity to benefit from federal investment.

In remarks on the Senate floor this week, Schumer said the $500 million "secures the first major down payment in building the tech hubs across the country."

Proponents of Buffalo's bid for a tech hub say the region boasts components like higher-learning resources that promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and the manufacturing capacity to make new products.

The Economic Innovation Group this month released an analysis of cities that are candidates for tech hubs. The think tank created its own index that balances a region's economic need with innovation potential. Buffalo ranked No. 17 – five spots above Rochester – and the highest-ranked city in New York state.

Greenville, S.C., had the highest score on the index.

The Economic Innovation Group said its index "offers a good initial sense of where Innovation Hubs are likely to be both productive and helpful, advancing the public policy goals set out in the authorizing legislation.

"We hope it provides a useful tool for policymakers and stakeholders to navigate the intent of the statute to optimize the power of these coming federal investments," the group said.