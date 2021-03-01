FDA deals a setback to Athenex by requiring more study on breast cancer drug

Athenex Inc., the Buffalo-based drug development company that is building a state-backed pharmaceutical plant in Dunkirk, suffered a major setback Monday when federal drug regulators required more studies on a key breast cancer drug the company is developing.
The move by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will significantly extend the review process for the drug, which would be used to treat metastatic breast cancer, and also raised questions about its safety and proper dosage levels.
That caused Athenex's stock to plummet, with the shares losing more than half of their value in early trading on Monday morning, tumbling by 53%, or $6.424, to an all-time low of $5.66 per share.
Athenex executives said they were disappointed by the FDA ruling, but pledged to work with the regulators to resolve the issues and, potentially, obtain regulatory approval for the drug.
"We remain committed to the breast cancer community and will explore the best path forward to obtain regulatory approval," said Johnson Lau, Athenex's chief executive officer.
FDA officials ruled that the breast cancer treatment – a combination of oral paclitaxel and another drug called encequidar – required a new "adequate and well-conducted" clinical trial with metastatic breast cancer patients that is "representative of the population in the U.S."
The regulators also raised concerned about safety risks and dosage levels for the treatment.
"Our clinical and regulatory teams are disappointed," said Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Athenex's chief medical officer. "We plan to work with the agency to resolve issues raised in the complete response letter and to obtain approval for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar in metastatic breast cancer."
Athenex executives viewed the drug as one of its most advanced candidates to receive approval for commercial use. The company estimated that its potential market could include upwards of 70,000 patients, or roughly 40% of all U.S. patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.
Beyond that, Athenex executives believed that the drug could eventually be used as a treatment for other types of metastatic cancer, ranging from other forms of breast cancer to esophageal and ovarian cancers. That potentially could bring its potential uses to markets that included more than a half million patients.
While the drug was one of Athenex's most advanced and highest-potential candidates, the company is developing several other drugs and has broadened its business to include the production of more than three dozen different products.
Those sales jumped by more than 50% during the fourth quarter to $21.8 million and topped $105 million for all of last year. But because Athenex also bears the cost of its research and development efforts, as well as expenses associated with maintaining and running its business while its costly drug development efforts continue, the company lost $49.5 million during the fourth quarter.