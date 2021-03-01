FDA deals a setback to Athenex by requiring more study on breast cancer drug

The regulators also raised concerned about safety risks and dosage levels for the treatment.

"Our clinical and regulatory teams are disappointed," said Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Athenex's chief medical officer. "We plan to work with the agency to resolve issues raised in the complete response letter and to obtain approval for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar in metastatic breast cancer."

Athenex executives viewed the drug as one of its most advanced candidates to receive approval for commercial use. The company estimated that its potential market could include upwards of 70,000 patients, or roughly 40% of all U.S. patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Beyond that, Athenex executives believed that the drug could eventually be used as a treatment for other types of metastatic cancer, ranging from other forms of breast cancer to esophageal and ovarian cancers. That potentially could bring its potential uses to markets that included more than a half million patients.

While the drug was one of Athenex's most advanced and highest-potential candidates, the company is developing several other drugs and has broadened its business to include the production of more than three dozen different products.