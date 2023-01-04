Father Sam's Bakery seeks whole enchilada from ECIDA

A well-known East Buffalo bakery that makes pita bread and flour tortillas is betting that it can make even more dough for its bottom line by expanding its facility – so it can bake more dough.

Father Sam's Bakery, a longtime staple between the Lovejoy and Broadway-Fillmore neighborhoods, wants to increase the size of its manufacturing and warehouse facility by 44% so it can add a third automated flour tortilla line to its operation. That will boost its production capacity by 40%, while adding 10 full-time and two part-time jobs.

It also wants to invest in a new computer operating system and other technology so it can better manage its new equipment, systems and its facilities, which also includes a duplicate manufacturing plant in Charlotte, N.C. The company says it has never changed its computer system, so the upgrade is necessary, especially to provide communication between its bakeries.

To do so, however, the company is asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks totaling more than $420,000, to support the $8.6 million project. Otherwise, it cautions in its application, it may have to expand in North Carolina instead of its original home in Buffalo, where it was founded in 1977 by Father Abuid "Albert" Sam, an Episcopal priest and father of the current president, William Sam.

"This expansion is critical to remain a competitive manufacturing company in New York State and the rest of the East Coast where we sell our products," the company wrote in its application. "In the manufacturing business, every penny saved helps to maintain a competitive edge with our competitors."

Located at 105 Monsignor Valente Drive, Father Sam's is a third-generation, family-owned bakery that has been making flat breads for over 45 years, mostly on a private-label basis for regional and national customers, but also under its own brand. Customers include Wegmans Food Markets, Tops Friendly Markets, Restaurant Depot, Mighty Taco and 7-Eleven, as well as several national distributors, with 70% of its business outside New York State.

It currently employs 75 in Buffalo and 45 in Charlotte. "Our Buffalo facility is very well-positioned for our future growth and is our preference for this expansion," the company said, citing a substantial growth opportunity in New York and Canada that could be supported from Buffalo.

In the first phase of its proposed expansion, the company wants to build a steel-framed addition of 16,875 square feet, including 12,750 square feet for manufacturing and 4,125 square feet for warehouse space. And it would purchase the machinery for a new "Mega 60" pressed tortilla production line from Lawrence Equipment, through a lease-to-own program with M&T Bank, at a total cost of $5.7 million.

The second phase will be the purchase and installation of a business processing and management system, in conjunction with the first phase. It has not yet sought site plan approval for the project, but plans call for starting the work in March 2023, to be completed by year-end and fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.