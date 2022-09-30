Farmworkers' overtime eligibility will expand in New York State under phased-in plan

Farmworkers in New York State will be able to collect overtime after working 40 hours a week starting in 2032, under a 10-year phased-in plan accepted by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

The current threshold for farmworkers in the state to collect overtime is 60 hours per week. That will drop by two hours every two years, starting in 2024, until reaching 40 hours in 2032.

Reardon on Friday announced she had accepted a plan recommended by the Farm Laborers Wage Board in a 2-1 vote in early September.

“I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York state economy," Reardon said. "Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farm workers and success for agricultural businesses.”

Business groups and some lawmakers had called for maintaining the current 60-hour threshold, contending that lowering it to 40 hours would put some farms at risk of shutting down. They argued the change would create another burden for farmer owners, on top of inflation, rising fuel costs and worker shortages.

"Reardon’s disastrous decision will lead to fewer family farms, smaller paychecks for farm workers and higher costs for consumers," said Justin Wilcox, executive director of Upstate United, a business advocacy group.

David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, said: "Moving forward, farms will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can provide to their employees, and their ability to compete in the marketplace. All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored.”

But proponents argued the change rights a historical wrong, by allowing farmworkers to collect overtime in line with workers in other industries and properly compensate them for their labor.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has called the overtime exception for farm laborers a "racist vestige of the Jim Crow era."

“Farmworkers have waited over 80 years for an end to the racist exclusion that has stolen countless hours of overtime pay," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. "Today, the Department of Labor took a historic step to bring that wait to an end."

The state this year approved tax credits designed to help farm owners offset the additional costs associated with the new overtime standards.

Wilcox disputed the effect those steps will have: "Overtime tax credits and other measures simply aren’t enough to help New York’s family farms survive."