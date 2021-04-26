Fantasy Island revivalists are big on plans, short on details

Three more potential investors – two ride manufacturers and one entertainment center owner – are now looking over Fantasy Fun Parks' proposal, according to Wilcox.

It's not quite as close to a done deal as Daniel Monroe made it seem in a video on his Fantasy Island Memories Facebook page last week when he said, "Investors have been coming through." Monroe is acting as consultant and public relations voice for Fantasy Fun Parks.

"Nothing has been signed yet but it's coming," he said in the video, dressed for his former role as Marshall Dan in the Wild West shootout show. "That means that the investors will be providing enough to this group to be able to hopefully open the doors to Fantasy Island once again for a grand 2022 opening."

It's certainly a challenging financial environment in which to secure business funding. The theme park industry took a huge hit last year when Covid left many parks closed and others operating at limited capacity.