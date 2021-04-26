Fantasy Island revivalists are big on plans, short on details

Black Bart is out. Marshall Dan is standing by. And those dreaming of a reopened Fantasy Island are still millions of dollars away from seeing it happen.
Last summer, a group of former Fantasy Island workers formed a company called Empire Adventures and announced its hopes to reopen the park, restoring a beloved Grand Island institution.
But that group, led by former Wild West shootout star Bill "Black Bart" Baldwin, seems to have disbanded. Now, former Fantasy Island maintenance worker Jay Wilcox, who stepped away from Empire Adventures, is moving forward with a Connecticut amusements operator in order to keep the dream alive.
As Fantasy Fun Parks, Wilcox is working with George Marenna, Jr. of carnival ride company Marenna Amusements to secure funding. He claims Fantasy Fun Parks has $29 million in promissory notes from an unnamed investor and needs $3 million more to lease the park and get it back up and running again. The money would bring the property and rides up to code, install a new fleet of carnival rides and vendors, secure insurance and permits, and clean up the vandalized property.
Marenna has extended the same deal he offered Empire Adventures, Wilcox said: He will sell the park 14 used rides, including a 24-horse vintage carousel, for $5 million. He will deliver and install the rides upon receipt of a $2.5 million down payment, and will hold the note on the rest, he said.
Three more potential investors – two ride manufacturers and one entertainment center owner – are now looking over Fantasy Fun Parks' proposal, according to Wilcox.
It's not quite as close to a done deal as Daniel Monroe made it seem in a video on his Fantasy Island Memories Facebook page last week when he said, "Investors have been coming through." Monroe is acting as consultant and public relations voice for Fantasy Fun Parks.
"Nothing has been signed yet but it's coming," he said in the video, dressed for his former role as Marshall Dan in the Wild West shootout show. "That means that the investors will be providing enough to this group to be able to hopefully open the doors to Fantasy Island once again for a grand 2022 opening."
It's certainly a challenging financial environment in which to secure business funding. The theme park industry took a huge hit last year when Covid left many parks closed and others operating at limited capacity.
Apex Parks Group bought Fantasy Island from Martin DiPietro for $11 million in 2016 and leased the property from Arizona-based STORE Capital. Apex operated the park before closing it last year and removing most of the rides. Two months later, Apex filed bankruptcy and defaulted on its lease payment, which ended up reverting the park's contents to STORE Capital.
No one from Empire Adventures could be reached for comment and its website was not active Monday afternoon.
Eric Fiebelkorn, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said he has heard many rumors about Empire Adventures' progress with the park, but the chamber has not received anything official.
"On several occasions we’ve heard that various real estate groups or developers have been enquiring about the property, but that’s about as much credible info as we have," he said.
Town of Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney reached out Monday to STORE Capital and was waiting to hear back.
"There’s a lot of rumor out there but I’m interested in speaking to the people who actually have control of the property," he said.
STORE Capital did not return a reporter's request for comment.
Reports that Apex let Fantasy Island fall into disarray and failed to winterize the Fantasy Island property, leaving it with lasting damage, are inaccurate, according to Chris Kearsing, who was general manager at Fantasy Island under former owner Apex Parks Group.
Apex invested heavily in the park, including on unforeseen repairs, but failed to see a return on its investment before deciding to close, Kearsing said in an email.
"Years of deferred maintenance and neglect meant we had to spend millions on significant repairs and upgrades to the facility and attractions," he said.
Many of Fantasy Island's attractions were closed during Apex's tenure, including the wave pool that remained shuttered throughout the 2018 season – something that rankled parkgoers. But the closures were necessary, as many attractions were unsafe or not code compliant, Kearsing said. The wave pool, for example, did not meet state Health Department standards – something unbeknownst to Apex at the time of purchase, according to Kearsing.
Attractions reopened as Apex was able to get them up to code, he said. Wilcox, who said he resigned over park safety concerns, disagrees with Kearsing's characterization of the park's state.
Among other improvements, Apex introduced a renovated children's area called Fairy Tale Forest, added a new family roller coaster called Dragon's Flight and spent $300,000 restoring the decades-old Raging Rapids waterslide, Kearsing said. It expanded the season through the end of October and added special events.
It also made two very unpopular moves: it started to charge for parking and forbade families from bringing in outside food. Some regular patrons saw the changes as emblematic of the park's shift from cozy local ownership to distant corporate control.