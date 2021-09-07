Fannie Mae forecloses on Towne Gardens; Young Development completes Transit acquisition

The developer bought the agricultural land at 6386 Transit from the Lorenz family, which had owned it for generations. The site – which used to house contractor Lorenz & Sons – is located across from a Tops Market plaza, south of Genesee Street and Salvatore's Italian Gardens restaurant.

Bryan and Joseph Young previously unveiled plans for 250 apartments, 52 town homes and a grocery store on the site. The father-and-son development team are proposing to put up more than 20 structures, including multiple apartment buildings, two drive-thru restaurants, a store, a community clubhouse and the for-sale townhouses.

Most of the commercial development will take up five or six acres in front, with the residential behind it.

Dopkins succession

The managing partner of accounting firm Dopkins & Co. has acquired the firm's headquarters on International Drive in Amherst.

Thomas R. Emmerling, through 200 International Drive LLC, paid $1.787 million to buy the white building at 200 International Drive from Dr. Leslie Dopkins Doolittle of Leonard A. Dopkins LLC. Emmerling has been a partner at the firm since 1980, and leads the company.