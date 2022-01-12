Falls soft drink company is among 8 firms receiving Niagara County Covid grants

When you're a pop bottler and you can't buy bottles, it really puts your business in a bind.
And if it's hard to find ingredients to put in the bottles, things get even worse.
That's what happened to the Johnnie Ryan Co. of Niagara Falls, one of many small businesses in Niagara County whose prospects were pinched by the pandemic.
"We've been out of glass for three months now," Paul Janik, co-owner of the company, said Wednesday, as the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a $50,000 Covid relief grant to his company.
"This is going to help us out a lot," said Janik, who is eager to fill backlogged orders.
"If we have glass here, we'll have a record year," he said.
Seven other small businesses also received grants, totaling $395,000.
The grants were funded with a $1 million block grant approved by the state, but the money originated with the CARES Act, the first federal Covid-19 economic stimulus bill, passed in March 2020.
The NCIDA has been active in trying to help local businesses battered by the pandemic. In 2020, it approved 24 emergency loans to area hotels whose business had dried up during the lockdowns.
The county solicited applications for the small business grants in early December. Eligible businesses, with 25 or fewer employees, had to prove a loss of at least 20% in revenue from 2019 to 2020.
They also had to be owned by low-to-moderate-income people, and they had to promise to hire at least one low-to-moderate-income worker.
"If they don't hire, they don't get the grant," NCIDA project manager Susan Barone told the agency board. That, or any other violation of grant rules, means the county can take steps to "claw back" the money.
The grants' potential uses included building up inventory, purchasing machinery and equipment, and providing working capital.
At Johnnie Ryan, according to documents released by the NCIDA, soda fountain business plunged 60% during the state lockdown of bars and restaurants, and the 87-year-old local soft drink maker was unable to pick up the slack with bottled pop.
That was because raw materials for glass and pop were being rationed, lead times for material purchases quadrupled because of labor shortages, and costs increased.
The result was a 45% drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020.
Johnnie Ryan plans to apply the $50,000 grant toward a $125,000 purchase of inventory that should allow it to clear back orders, improve cash flow and "put them in a more favorable standing with the glass manufacturer for future purchases," according to the NCIDA document.
Other companies shared their tales in their NCIDA applications.
For instance, Ventilator Rental Services Corp. of Niagara Falls rents ventilators to health care facilities and for home-care patients. But the model of ventilator it offered was recalled by the manufacturer and the company lacked the cash to buy newer models.
Chateau Niagara Winery of Newfane started a successful wine club just before the pandemic hit. The winery lost its employees because of Covid and found it hard to fill orders.
Chateau Niagara now plans to expand its tasting room to allow for social distancing while growing the more traditional side of a local winery's business.
The other $50,000 recipients are Hahn Sales & Service of Cambria, Thread Branders of North Tonawanda, and Mike Dan Motors and Flip Burger of Niagara Falls. Another Falls eatery, 716 Supreme Subs, received $45,000.
The eight businesses all presented plans for hiring between one and seven people.
Also Wednesday, the NCIDA board approved a $25,000 grant to Youngstown Marketside from its microenterprise assistance fund, which predates Covid.
The Lockport Street pastry and food market is the only grocery store in Youngstown.