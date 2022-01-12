Falls soft drink company is among 8 firms receiving Niagara County Covid grants

The county solicited applications for the small business grants in early December. Eligible businesses, with 25 or fewer employees, had to prove a loss of at least 20% in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

They also had to be owned by low-to-moderate-income people, and they had to promise to hire at least one low-to-moderate-income worker.

"If they don't hire, they don't get the grant," NCIDA project manager Susan Barone told the agency board. That, or any other violation of grant rules, means the county can take steps to "claw back" the money.

The grants' potential uses included building up inventory, purchasing machinery and equipment, and providing working capital.

At Johnnie Ryan, according to documents released by the NCIDA, soda fountain business plunged 60% during the state lockdown of bars and restaurants, and the 87-year-old local soft drink maker was unable to pick up the slack with bottled pop.

That was because raw materials for glass and pop were being rationed, lead times for material purchases quadrupled because of labor shortages, and costs increased.

The result was a 45% drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020.