Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce Covid-19 booster mandate for health care workers

As of Thursday, 86% of eligible employees were boosted at Kaleida, but that still left about 1,100 workers who needed the extra dose by Monday to keep their jobs.

Both Catholic Health System and Erie County Medical Center had about 70% of eligible workers boosted as of Thursday. That still left 1,850 eligible workers at Catholic Health who needed the booster by Monday, while ECMC counted 800 employees who needed the extra dose.

NY health care workers must get Covid booster by Monday. State association wants an extension The president of the Healthcare Association of New York State wrote a letter to the governor to request the state extend the deadline for 90 days to give more time to comply and to avoid further employee terminations amid an industrywide staffing crunch.

Until this week, hospital groups and industry officials hadn't expressed much opposition – at least publicly – to the state's booster mandate for health care workers. When Hochul announced plans for the mandate on Jan. 7, it was essentially a continuation of the vaccine requirement from the fall, which required health care employees to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27 or risk termination.

The Health Department stressed Friday that the original vaccination requirement from the fall remains in effect, so new hires at health care facilities will still have to get their initial vaccine doses.