Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce Covid-19 booster mandate for health care workers

The state Health Department will no longer enforce the booster mandate for health care workers that was set to go into effect Monday, seeking to avoid potential staffing issues at facilities across the state while allowing eligible employees more time to receive the extra dose.
The state announced Friday it will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among health care workers. As of Tuesday, the Health Department said 75% of the state's health care workforce either had received or were willing to get a booster.
But that still left a huge portion of workers in hospitals, nursing homes and home care agencies in need of the extra dose in just a couple days. Several thousand still needed the shot as of Thursday across Western New York's major hospitals.
"While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough health care workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system," Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a news release. "That is why we are announcing additional efforts to work closely with healthcare facilities and ensure that our healthcare workforce is up to date on their doses."
The decision comes after the Healthcare Association of New York State on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul to request the state extend the deadline for 90 days to give hospitals, nursing homes and home health agencies more time to comply and to avoid further employee terminations amid an industrywide staffing crunch.
The pitch appears to have worked.
"HANYS applauds the Department of Health for allowing health care facilities more time to comply with the health care worker Covid-19 booster requirement," President Bea Grause said in a statement. "The Commissioner of Health struck a perfect balance by keeping the focus on getting health care workers vaccinated and preserving access to critical health services during this unprecedented workforce shortage."
For Western New York's health care employers, the news is a relief. Many were racing to comply by lining up more booster clinics this week, hoping the remaining workers would opt for the additional dose rather than face termination.
"Given the number of staff and providers across the region and state that still remain without the booster, it would be a tremendous challenge for everyone to safely comply due to the risk of patients, staff and community," said Michael Hughes, chief administrative officer of Kaleida Health.
As of Thursday, 86% of eligible employees were boosted at Kaleida, but that still left about 1,100 workers who needed the extra dose by Monday to keep their jobs.
Both Catholic Health System and Erie County Medical Center had about 70% of eligible workers boosted as of Thursday. That still left 1,850 eligible workers at Catholic Health who needed the booster by Monday, while ECMC counted 800 employees who needed the extra dose.
Until this week, hospital groups and industry officials hadn't expressed much opposition – at least publicly – to the state's booster mandate for health care workers. When Hochul announced plans for the mandate on Jan. 7, it was essentially a continuation of the vaccine requirement from the fall, which required health care employees to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27 or risk termination.
The Health Department stressed Friday that the original vaccination requirement from the fall remains in effect, so new hires at health care facilities will still have to get their initial vaccine doses.
At the time Hochul announced the booster mandate early last month, the state was in the midst of an Omicron surge that was filling up hospitals with patients and also causing an increasing number of health care workers to test positive, keeping them out of work for a minimum of five days. The booster, she said, would provide the best protection for health care workers. Federal data shows the booster is 90% effective at preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant.
"The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible," Bassett said Friday.
About 449,000 health care workers across hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, hospice care and home care agencies had received a booster as of Tuesday, according to state data.
Another roughly 284,500 were willing and awaiting the extra dose.
Combined, that meant about 733,500 had received the booster or were willing to get it as of Tuesday, representing about 75% of all health care workers across those facilities.
That means about 244,500 workers had not yet gotten the booster or expressed a willingness, though not every worker is eligible yet. Some of those workers also might have received a medical exemption.
Federal guidance recommends a booster five months after getting the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster is recommended two months later.
