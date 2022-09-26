Eyeing state funding, Kaleida Health says financial help likely won't arrive until next year

If Kaleida Health was banking on financial aid from New York State this fiscal year, well, better luck next year.

At least that's what top Kaleida officials say they have been told.

"The state has shared that they did not anticipate, at least in this current fiscal year, the number of hospitals that would be facing significant financial challenges after this last round of Covid," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said. "The dollars that they had earmarked to support organizations are essentially accounted for, so the opportunity is really in the next state fiscal year."

The next state fiscal year starts April 1 – and that's a long way away for Western New York's largest health system. Kaleida said it has posted more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020 and is now negotiating a new, and likely expensive, labor contract for about 6,300 of its employees who have authorized a strike if a deal can't be reached.

While Kaleida and the two unions representing those employees remain far apart on economic proposals, they have consistently agreed that Western New York's health systems are fiscally challenged and need state assistance to get on a better financial path, especially as more care continues to shift away from hospital settings.

In fact, Boyd said many health systems are having their worst financial performance in 2022 as compared to previous points in the pandemic – a lingering Covid hangover that has altered patient volume.

For instance, he said, Kaleida's inpatient discharges, or the patients who come to the hospital and are discharged either home or to a subacute setting, are down 5% this year compared with the same time last year. Inpatient surgeries, meanwhile, are down more than 20%, while emergency department volume is off 14% as patients, well-versed in avoiding hospitals during the pandemic, have continued to find alternative places to receive care.

Kaleida is far from alone. Hospitals across the state are looking to tap into New York's $20 billion, multiyear investment in the state's health care industry, which was part of this year's budget agreement.

That $20 billion includes about $3.9 billion to be spent over four years to provide aid to hospitals struggling financially from the Covid-19 pandemic. Most immediately, there is $800 million set aside for this fiscal year, which ends March 31, for safety-net hospitals in severe financial distress.

"Gov. Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state's health care system and we have been in discussions with Kaleida and other health systems around the state that are experiencing financial difficulties in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Matt Janiszewski, Hochul's upstate press secretary. "The state is working with Kaleida to evaluate their current fiscal situation and their transformation plans."

As for the $800 million pot for distressed hospitals this year, Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said the health system has been told that money already is allocated. Kaleida has some applications in for other state funding programs, but Hughes said it's clear the state's resources are not endless.

"There's barely anything left for folks who are getting into the pipeline now," Hughes said. "We're almost penalized for being successful, a very well-run health system for the last five to 10 years. But now that we've had challenges, we're deep down to what they call the 'watch list' because we're not as bad as a place like Lockport or Dunkirk, a lot of New York City hospitals."

That said, Kaleida still got its applications in the pipeline. For example, Boyd said the state published an application process within the last month for distressed nursing homes, so Kaleida applied for $66 million for HighPointe on Michigan – a Buffalo nursing home that has lost more than $100 million since it opened nearly 11 years ago – and $15 million for DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

In addition, Boyd said, Kaleida has applied for vital access provider funding through the state for Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Boyd said Kaleida is not looking for the state to fund the labor contract it hopes to reach soon with the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Rather, it is hoping the state will simply consider its applications.

"We believe that they're appropriate," he said. "We believe that they coordinate with what the goal of those programs are, and we certainly believe that Western New York is deserving of that assistance. It's just that these issues are happening simultaneously with our labor agreement."

Kaleida is trying to balance a labor deal that will help it recruit and retain staff with an agreement it can afford over the next three years.

And the clock is ticking, considering union workers this month voted to give their bargaining committee the authority to call a strike at Kaleida, if necessary. The unions have not yet issued the required 10-day notice of strike to Kaleida, but health system officials know they could be served with that notice if negotiations don't press forward.

Face-to-face bargaining was paused for most of last week after surveyors from an accreditation agency arrived at Kaleida sites to conduct their three-year survey. Bargaining is expected to resume Monday.