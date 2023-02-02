The 11 members of the Erie County Stadium Corp. board of directors didn't have a say in negotiating the deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

But they will have a central role in shepherding the deal through the review process and then overseeing the project during construction.

The group was formed more than two decades ago, but it had been inactive for several years, until recently. Last Monday, the subsidiary of Empire State Development approved the framework for the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

The public’s last opportunity to chime in on the deal before the Erie County Legislature votes on it and the final paperwork is signed by all parties is at a hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday at ECC South.

The stadium corporation was not involved in the almost yearlong negotiations to take the project from a tentative agreement in March to something that’s nearing completion. But it still plays a vital role in implementing the deal, as it has with other stadium-related projects since it was first established in 1998.

The state entity must approve all the agreements that are part of the building of a stadium, including a new 30-year lease that will kick in when construction is substantially complete in 2026, a community benefits agreement and a non-relocation agreement.

And once the new Bills stadium is built, the Erie County Stadium Corp. will take over as its outright owner, with the county ceding ownership of the property to the state. Erie County owns Highmark Stadium and the property around it – more than 240 acres in total – and leases it to the stadium corporation, which then subleases it to the Bills.

“It’s really the legal entity and state’s arm in implementing this project,” Stephen Gawlik, senior council with Empire State Development, said of the stadium corporation. “I look at it like we’re implementing what the state negotiated.”

What's its role?

Bob Duffy, the group's new chair, said the bulk of the work for the Erie County Stadium Corp.’s board of directors will come between now and the completion of stadium construction.

“We’ll respect everyone’s schedule and there won’t be an abundance of meetings, but we won’t be inactive for long periods of time,” he said. “I think there’s enough scrutiny and enough emphasis on making this work and be a success that whenever a meeting is necessary, it will happen. We are committed to whatever is needed.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the stadium corporation’s approval of the deal was needed for Empire State Development – the economic development arm of the state – to be able to close the deal. Like the Erie County Legislature, the stadium corporation cannot renegotiate the deal and “can only vote up or down” on it, he said.

The Bills, state and county came to an initial agreement in principle in March for a $1.4 billion open-air stadium to be built in Orchard Park, across the street on Abbott Road from the current Highmark Stadium. Funding for construction will include $600 million from the state, $250 million from the county and $550 million from the Bills.

“The corporation does not negotiate the new stadium deal or lease or other big-ticket items,” Poloncarz said. “It is in more of an oversight role on behalf of the Empire State Development.”

What’s coming next

The Erie County Stadium Corp. will not be at the stadium project public hearing Thursday, but members will receive all comments from it and review them to determine if any adjustments to the agreement need to be made.

“It’s important that the public gets to speak out,” said Duffy, a former lieutenant governor for the state, who’s now the chair of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Gawlik said the corporation is likely to meet in February and March for administrative needs and to go over any final details of the deal, and then “as needed,” if there is any stadium-related business or issues to address.

That’s a significant change for a board that Gawlik said hasn’t met in several years because there were not any matters to meet about.

“This is an enormous project, and the opening day is likely September 2026, so there will be some lulls for us,” Duffy said. “But with a project of this magnitude, things always pop up that may have to come back to the corporation.”

An extension of both the current lease, which is up in July, and non-relocation agreement will be part of the new stadium agreement and should take the sides through the end of construction, Poloncarz said. That means the stadium corporation should not have to approve an updated lease annually up until the new stadium is complete.

Who's on the board?

The board of directors consists of 11 members, including Duffy, seven of whom have been appointed by the governor’s office. According to its bylaws, as many as 15 people can serve on the board.

Directors are:

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Buffalo Building Trades Council President Paul Brown

Buffalo Urban League President/CEO Brenda Williams McDuffie

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi

43North Chair Eric Reich

ECMC President and CEO Thomas Quatroche

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth

Erie County DPW Commissioner William Geary

Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin

Erie County Associate Deputy Comptroller Bryan Fiume

Of those not appointed by the state, Toth and Geary were appointed by Poloncarz, Baskin by the Legislature’s Majority Conference and Fiume by the Legislature’s Minority Conference.

“There are some very good people on that board who will be good stewards of public money," Duffy said.

What it's done

The entity was first incorporated in February 1998 to help facilitate the “essential governmental functions in connection with a new lease” after the original lease from when the stadium first opened in 1973 had expired. Originally called Rich Stadium, it was funded and built by Erie County.

In July 2013, the Erie County Stadium Corp. again entered into an agreement with the Bills and Erie County on a 10-year lease.

The Bills, county and state have also met annually to discuss multiple issues like infrastructure, parking lots, security issues and how to spend money on what projects. The stadium corporation typically does not get involved in much of that discussion but will meet at times to make sure everything was done in accordance with the lease agreements, Poloncarz said.

Who's in charge?

Duffy said when Gov. Kathy Hochul asked him to take on the volunteer role, he answered "yes" immediately. He was officially appointed as chair on Jan. 23 – the day the corporation met to approve the new stadium project – and takes over for Howard Zemsky.

“I have plenty on my plate and learned to say no in my life to a lot of things, but in all honesty, I would never say no to this,” Duffy said. “I have a passion for this and I’m proud to do it.”

He was part of the lease negotiations with the Bills in 2013 as lieutenant governor and said he learned then about the challenges the team endures as a small market franchise and the way they must economize to compete with teams in larger cities. Buffalo is the NFL’s second-smallest market.

“To ever take a chance of the team leaving, it would be a catastrophe,” Duffy said. “If the governor and leadership in Western New York did not step up the way they did, believe me, even with the intentions of not leaving, the Bills would have been presented with a number of choices that would certainly have been very inviting to consider.”

Duffy provides “invaluable knowledge of the Bills administration and understands the team's overall economic value to the region and the importance of a strong process that puts Western New York's economic future at its center,” said Matt Janiszewski, Hochul’s upstate press secretary.

Duffy said he’s already taking calls and reading emails from people weighing in on the deal. Some are bringing up issues that can’t be changed at this point in the process, like putting a dome on the new stadium or putting it downtown.

“Some people are complaining. You get that. But, overall, I do think there’s a sense of excitement,” Duffy said.