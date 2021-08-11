 Skip to main content
Expansion of state historic tax credit could aid smaller rehab projects
Expansion of state historic tax credit could aid smaller rehab projects

Redevelopment of a former garage and apartment at 1040 Lafayette Ave. behind the Record Theatre development on Main Street could benefit from an increased historic tax credit. 

 Robert Kirkham

A little-known provision in the current state budget could provide a bonanza for local developers, boosting the state historic tax credit by 50% for the small reuse projects that are common in Western New York. 

The state budget that was approved in April increased the already-lucrative tax credit for historic renovations from 20% of the eligible total investment to 30%, for projects up to $2.5 million in total value.

That's important for preservationists in upstate and Western New York, where it can help owners of small businesses and many downtown buildings rehab historic structures, advocates said Wednesday.

"The Historic Tax Credit program has been responsible for so much of the preservation work that has been helping bring our city back to prosperity,” said Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie Fisher.

“The small deal credit ensures that it is not only the large developer-led projects that are able to go forward, but that historic preservation incentives are able to benefit neighborhood projects as well, so that the places that are important to people, the places that make a neighborhood feel like home, are protected and revitalized for future generations," Fisher said.

Last year, advocates noted, every $12,000 of historic tax credit investment generated one job in New York State, and the increase in the credit will provide more access to capital and more encouragement for smaller projects that revitalize communities and protect history.

“The Historic Tax Credit is one of the most powerful tools we have to incentivize the rehabilitation of historic buildings,” said Jay DiLorenzo, president of the Preservation League of New York State. The increase in the tax credit "demonstrates the important role preservation can and will play in New York’s economic recovery.”

"New York's Historic Tax Credit preserves our state's culture and historic structures, while simultaneously accelerating growth and connectivity in our communities," said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a prime sponsor of the Senate bill.

"By increasing it, we're further incentivizing this critical rehabilitation and investment, and encouraging the long-term repurposing of these properties," he said.

