Expansion of state historic tax credit could aid smaller rehab projects

A little-known provision in the current state budget could provide a bonanza for local developers, boosting the state historic tax credit by 50% for the small reuse projects that are common in Western New York.

The state budget that was approved in April increased the already-lucrative tax credit for historic renovations from 20% of the eligible total investment to 30%, for projects up to $2.5 million in total value.

That's important for preservationists in upstate and Western New York, where it can help owners of small businesses and many downtown buildings rehab historic structures, advocates said Wednesday.

"The Historic Tax Credit program has been responsible for so much of the preservation work that has been helping bring our city back to prosperity,” said Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie Fisher.

“The small deal credit ensures that it is not only the large developer-led projects that are able to go forward, but that historic preservation incentives are able to benefit neighborhood projects as well, so that the places that are important to people, the places that make a neighborhood feel like home, are protected and revitalized for future generations," Fisher said.