Executive VP at Pegula Sports and Entertainment is no longer with company, sources say

Mark Preisler, an executive with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is no longer with the company, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Preisler, the organization's executive vice president of media and content, had been with PSE since 2014. The reason for his departure was not immediately clear.
PSE did not immediately provide a comment on the news, which was first reported by Tim Graham of The Athletic. Preisler did not return a call seeking comment.
Before joining PSE in 2014 – the same year Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills – Preisler was an executive producer of NHL Network U.S. and a creative consultant with NHL Network Canada for more than three years. Prior to that, he had spent a decade-plus with ESPN in multiple roles, including two years as the senior coordinating producer for "Baseball Tonight."
Preisler grew up in Snyder, graduated from Nichols School in 1986 and attended college at Franklin and Marshall. Prior to working for ESPN, he had spent time as an executive producer of the 11 p.m. newscast at WIVB Channel 4.
Shakeups in the executive suite haven't been uncommon in recent years at PSE.
For instance, in February 2019, PSE announced that its then-chief operating officer and two executive vice presidents were leaving, but did not provide a reason for their departures. That came about a month after two other executives resigned after The Buffalo News reported on accusations that they sexually harassed company employees.
A statement from Kim Pegula did not give any reason why the trio was exiting Pegula Sports and Entertainment and did not name replacements for them.
That streak of turnover dated to May 2018, when Russ Brandon resigned as managing partner and president of PSE after an internal investigation into his workplace behavior and allegations of misconduct.
More recently, PSE in January 2020 eliminated 10 of 30 jobs at the marketing and communications agency known to the public as PicSix Creative. Those cuts were related to a restructuring, a source said at the time.
