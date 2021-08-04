Ex-Sabre Michael Peca, former GM Jason Botterill sell million-dollar-plus mansions

The Buffalo Sabres haven't had any success on the ice for a decade – and counting.

But a couple of key former members of the organization have had better luck in the real estate market.

Former Sabres center Michael Peca on Friday sold his Clarence mansion for just under $2 million. That's one of the highest prices for a home sale in Erie County this year. And ex-General Manager Jason Botterill wasn't too far behind with the $1.44 million he earned for his residence near Delaware Park.

A fan favorite, Peca played in Buffalo from 1995 to 2000, serving as captain when the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1999, before leaving following a contract dispute.

The Sabres on Tuesday hired Peca as an assistant coach for the minor-league Rochester Americans hockey team.