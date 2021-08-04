Ex-Sabre Michael Peca, former GM Jason Botterill sell million-dollar-plus mansions

The Buffalo Sabres haven't had any success on the ice for a decade – and counting.
But a couple of key former members of the organization have had better luck in the real estate market.
Former Sabres center Michael Peca on Friday sold his Clarence mansion for just under $2 million. That's one of the highest prices for a home sale in Erie County this year. And ex-General Manager Jason Botterill wasn't too far behind with the $1.44 million he earned for his residence near Delaware Park.
A fan favorite, Peca played in Buffalo from 1995 to 2000, serving as captain when the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1999, before leaving following a contract dispute.
The Sabres on Tuesday hired Peca as an assistant coach for the minor-league Rochester Americans hockey team.
The home on Rockledge Drive in the Spaulding Lake subdivision owned by Peca and his wife, Kristin, was built in 2012. It's 6,500 square feet, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, on 1.4 acres and features the "finest finishes, fixtures & breathtaking craftsmanship," according to the listing. There's a "spectacular" owner's suite with gas fireplace, sitting room and his and hers walk-in closets; covered patio with wood-burning fireplace looking out over a professionally landscaped yard; and a lower level with a wet bar, family room, game room, gym and guest bedroom.
"The perfect palette of colors, custom cabinetry and quality beyond compare," the listing reads. Karen Baker of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services listed the property.
The Pecas sold the home on Friday for $1.95 million to Romar Industrial Plaza LLC, according to a deed filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office.
This is the second-highest price for a home sold in Erie County in 2021, behind only the nearly $1.96 million paid last month for the Lincoln Parkway mansion sold by Ruth Barnes, the former wife of the late attorney Stephen Barnes, a search of Clerk's Office filings showed. Another home on Lincoln Parkway sold in April for $1.9 million.
The Romar limited liability company is registered to an address on Rocky Point, also in the Spaulding Lake subdivision, owned by Roy and Maria Pitman. The Pitmans also are the owners of Romar Truck Repair & Mechanical Services.
Botterill served as the Sabres' general manager from 2017 to June 2020, when he was fired. He is currently an assistant GM for the expansion Seattle Kraken.
He and his wife, Andrea, bought their home on Middlesex Road, near Meadow Road, for $1.31 million in August 2017.
At 6,140 square feet and built in 1920, it's a "wonderfully maintained and updated" residence with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, featuring "hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage and Wolf/Subzero appliances, crown moldings, updated windows and open floor plan," according to the listing. Andrea Ruzzine of Hunt Real Estate ERA listed the home on behalf of the Botterills.
They sold the property in a transaction that closed Monday to a revocable trust controlled by Christopher H. Koch, the CEO of New Era Cap Company of Buffalo.