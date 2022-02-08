 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Bank of Akron president returns to M&T Bank
The former president and CEO of the Bank of Akron is heading back to M&T Bank.

M&T has named Anthony Delmonte Jr. head of Western New York business banking, responsible for M&T's relationships with small and mid-sized businesses.

Anthony Delmonte Jr.

Anthony Delmonte Jr. has rejoined M&T Bank.

Delmonte left M&T in 2009 for the Bank of Akron, and was named that bank's president and CEO in 2017. After Bank on Buffalo's corporate parent bought the Bank of Akron in 2020, Delmonte shifted into the role of market executive. Bank on Buffalo said it does not plan to fill the position that Delmonte vacated.

M&T also named Chris Kania head of Western New York commercial banking, responsible for local commercial, industrial and real estate business relationships. Kania has been with M&T since 1998.

Chris Kania

Chris Kania was named M&T's head of WNY commercial banking. 

Matt Glynn

