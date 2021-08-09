Evergreen takes over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic

Four months after acquiring People Inc.'s primary care services, Evergreen Health is taking over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic in Cheektowaga early next year.

Under the agreement announced Monday by both agencies, Aspire will cease operating its health care facility and program at 7 Community Drive, citing "unsustainable reimbursement rates." Evergreen will lease the 6,290-square-foot clinic and begin providing primary and podiatry care in the first quarter of 2022.

The partnership will add 1,000 patients to Evergreen's client base, including people with developmental and similar disabilities who are served by Aspire. Aspire will continue to offer rehabilitation and other services in the same building, officials said.

Evergreen will also offer jobs to Aspire's 10 primary care staff members, who would technically remain employees of Aspire pending final approval of the deal by the State Department of Health. Evergreen is also gaining 30 workers from People Inc., on top of its current 450 employees.

“Collaboration is a key component to improving health outcomes,” said Evergreen CEO Raymond Ganoe.