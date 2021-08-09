Evergreen takes over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic

Four months after acquiring People Inc.'s primary care services, Evergreen Health is taking over Aspire of WNY's primary care clinic in Cheektowaga early next year.
Under the agreement announced Monday by both agencies, Aspire will cease operating its health care facility and program at 7 Community Drive, citing "unsustainable reimbursement rates." Evergreen will lease the 6,290-square-foot clinic and begin providing primary and podiatry care in the first quarter of 2022.
The partnership will add 1,000 patients to Evergreen's client base, including people with developmental and similar disabilities who are served by Aspire. Aspire will continue to offer rehabilitation and other services in the same building, officials said.
Evergreen will also offer jobs to Aspire's 10 primary care staff members, who would technically remain employees of Aspire pending final approval of the deal by the State Department of Health. Evergreen is also gaining 30 workers from People Inc., on top of its current 450 employees.
“Collaboration is a key component to improving health outcomes,” said Evergreen CEO Raymond Ganoe.
This is the second time since April that Evergreen has teamed up with another agency to take core health care services off its hands. Capitalizing on the enhanced reimbursement rates that it can receive as a "federally qualified health center look-alike" organization, it previously formed a similar partnership with People Inc. to take over that agency's clinic at 800 Hertel Ave.
“It’s not that we think we can do a better job," Ganoe said. “But we will be able to be reimbursed at higher rates than they were because of our licensing.”
Ganoe said discussions started with both agencies at the same time, but “the deals played out at different times.” He said Evergreen is also talking with other local nonprofit organizations about similar partnerships with agencies outside the developmentally disabled community.
Evergreen will continue operating its existing primary care clinic at 206 S. Elmwood Ave. in downtown Buffalo, and is preparing to open a new clinic at 800 Hertel Ave., where People Inc. used to operate.