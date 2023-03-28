Evergreen Health, fuming over a controversial state proposal that it says will threaten one of its key funding sources, is telling Gov. Kathy Hochul she's not welcome at the Buffalo Pride Parade and Festival in June.

Evergreen and its affiliate, the Pride Center of Western New York, sent a letter Monday night to Hochul, informing the Buffalo-born Democrat that it was denying her administration's request to participate in the parade and festival on June 4. Evergreen for several years has organized the parade and festival, with the proceeds benefiting the Pride Center of Western New York.

At issue is a long-planned policy change by the state Health Department that Evergreen said would disrupt its access to $14 million a year in funding, which would hinder its ability to offer some of its programs for underserved populations, including the LGBTQ community.

"I know this is an aggressive message, but this is the biggest issue that we have ever faced at Evergreen since I've been there for 10 years," said Mike Lee, Evergreen's chief operating officer.

"This is a significant amount of funding that is disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ community, among other communities. And this will absolutely result in less services for the LGBTQ community," he said.

"This is about consequences," he added. "This is about holding politicians accountable, that you can't take away all these resources that we depend on to serve our community and then show up for pictures in our parade."

The letter to Hochul is Evergreen's latest action, and its most unconventional maneuver to date, to try to halt the state's long-planned shift of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit program out of managed care and back to a fee-for-service model.

On Friday, Evergreen and Heritage Health and Housing, a federally qualified health center in Harlem, filed a lawsuit against the Health Department and Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald, seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the implementation of the policy that was originally scheduled to go into effect in April 2021, under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, before it was delayed two years after similar concerns surfaced.

Asked for a comment, a Hochul spokesperson said: "We are reviewing the letter."

Lee said Evergreen had previously received confirmation from Empire State Development that the agency wanted to double its space at this year's festival because it was anticipating Hochul's attendance.

"They said multiple times that they wanted a big splash because the word was that the governor wanted to attend," he said.

The Buffalo News asked the Hochul spokesperson specifically about that exchange and whether the governor planned to attend the parade and festival, but the spokesperson's statement did not address it.

"We have informed Gov. Hochul and her administration that their request to attend the Buffalo Pride Parade and Festival has been declined," Evergreen Health and the Pride Center said in a statement. "We are saddened to have to make this stand."

What's the issue?

Evergreen, a federally qualified health center look-alike with a $120 million annual budget and more than 500 employees, has been on the front lines of fighting the planned shift of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

The planned change is controversial because it would hinder certain health clinics' ability to access revenue from the federal 340B program, which started three decades ago as a way for safety-net providers to stretch federal resources as far as possible to serve more patients.

In the program, manufacturers participating in Medicaid provide drugs at steep discounts to covered providers that serve vulnerable communities. The provider, often a hospital or clinic, then bills the retail cost of those drugs to the health plan, allowed to keep the difference between the discounted price and the reimbursed retail price. They then use that money to expand programming, bring in new services and cover gaps in care.

The planned carve-out would take those benefits and redirect them to the state, which is seeking to reduce costs, leverage its purchasing power and boost transparency to crack down on intermediaries such as pharmacy benefit managers. The state, in turn, has promised to create pots of funds to make the affected providers financially whole, though clinics have doubts about the state's ability to do that in a timely manner.

Evergreen counts on 340B for about $14 million a year, or roughly 12% of its annual budget, and uses the funds to prop up services for which it receives little to no reimbursement. That often includes wraparound services, such as housing, nutrition, transportation and medicine delivery.

In its lawsuit Friday, Evergreen notes that more than half of its patients are members of the LGBTQ community. Evergreen was originally founded by a group of volunteers in 1983 as Buffalo AIDS Task Force, with its roots in serving those who were rejected by the health care system during the AIDS crisis.

Evergreen argues that if the planned "carve-out to the 340B program" goes forward as planned Saturday, LGBTQ patients, people living with HIV, communities of color, refugees and many others will be stripped of services the organization will no longer be able to afford.

"We serve a significant LGBTQ population here in Buffalo and across Western New York," Lee said.

In his conversations with the state, Lee said he's been told that Evergreen is overreacting to the change and that the state would ensure the organization, and other 340B providers, get the funds needed to maintain services. But Evergreen also has been frustrated by the lack of specifics over how the state will distribute the funds.

Further, Lee said he's been told by Hochul's health team that the transition is moving forward as planned Saturday, even if ongoing budget negotiations extend beyond that date.

In releasing its one-house budget resolutions this month, the Assembly rejected the implementation of the pharmacy benefit carve-out while the Senate advanced language to repeal the carve-out but still crack down on pharmacy benefit managers.

How that led to the letter

Evergreen still hopes a resolution is reached before the budget deadline Saturday but felt it had to "take a stand" with the letter to Hochul, Lee said.

"When we thought about it in the long term, here we are facing a $14 million deficit and having to essentially cut services to the LGBTQ+ population," Lee said. "And then we have simultaneously a request from ESD saying the governor's office really wants to make a big splash in the Pride Parade this year."

“And we said, you can't have both of those things," he added. "You can't promote a policy that's blatantly anti-LGBTQ that takes away resources and then show up for a photo op in our parade."

The letter, which is signed by Evergreen President and CEO Ray Ganoe and Pride Center of Western New York Executive Director Kelly Craig, said the organization "did not make this decision lightly" and only sent it after exhausting efforts to communicate the effects of the policy.

"Should your administration reverse course on 340B, saving the safety net and patients in need, we would be honored to celebrate Pride together," the letter reads.