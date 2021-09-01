Evergreen Health, Spectrum Health partnership would create combined $157 million nonprofit

Nisbet said the two agencies have complementary programs, allowing the combined entity to "really put together primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and social determinant programs."

Evergreen has a growing federally-qualified health center for primary care, while Spectrum Health is one of only 13 certified community behavioral health programs in the state.

"We can address all the different needs of individuals that come to us, so we can wrap those services around the 33,000 patients together," he said. "This would allow us to do a number of joint programming together, to deal with the regulatory limitations. Together, we're able to really develop new programs and combine our respective expertise."

Evergreen currently serves more than 16,000 patients through medical, behavioral, supportive and pharmacy services, while Spectrum Health serves 12,000 patients.

However, both organizations are already in the process of adding more programs and patients, which will add another 5,000 patients in all, and the groups said they had agreed this was their "best path forward."