Evergreen Health, Spectrum Health partnership would create combined $157 million nonprofit

For the third time in recent months, Evergreen Health is partnering with another local nonprofit social services agency, unveiling a "strategic partnership" with Spectrum Health and Human Services that could lead to a formal affiliation by year-end.
Buffalo-based Evergreen and Orchard Park-based Spectrum Health said Wednesday that they will "explore a strategic affiliated partnership" over the next few months that might allow both agencies to expand their services while saving money and operating more efficiently.
That would create a combined organization with a $157 million budget and nearly 1,000 employees that would serve 33,000 patients in Western New York.
“It’s been a very dynamic year for Evergreen and I’m excited to have the opportunity to explore a partnership with Spectrum Health,” said Evergreen President and CEO Raymond Ganoe. “Not-for-profit health care organizations are finding ways to collaborate, partner and ensure important services can sustain and grow in the long-term.”
Officials stressed that it's not a merger. Under a nonbinding letter of intent signed by both organizations, each would retain their independent nonprofit status as 501(c)3 organizations under federal tax law, and would continue to control their own day-to-day operations.
Spectrum Health would continue to function as a separate legal entity, with its own board and management, and employing its own staff. There would be no impact to operations of either organization at first.
However, Spectrum Health would effectively become a subsidiary of Evergreen, which would be the sole "member" of the nonprofit. The two CEOs would serve on each other's boards.
“Our partnership with Evergreen will create a regionally unique continuum and scope of services that will enable the integration of medical, behavioral and supportive services,” said Bruce Nisbet, president and CEO of Spectrum Health.
Spectrum is a certified community behavioral health center that provides mental health, addiction, rehabilitation, care coordination, housing and crisis services. The agency serves adults, children and families recovering from behavioral or addiction-related disorders in Erie, Niagara, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Genesee and Monroe counties.
“This new partnership will allow us to expand this unique model of care, which treats the whole patient and results in better health outcomes," Nisbet added. "We are excited to bring two mission-driven organizations together to create a healthier community.”
Details are still being worked out, with an official formal announcement expected at the end of the year, after the two healthcare organizations conduct their own reviews.
"We're both optimistic that it will come together, but it's not a done deal at this point," Nisbet said.
Nisbet said the two agencies have complementary programs, allowing the combined entity to "really put together primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and social determinant programs."
Evergreen has a growing federally-qualified health center for primary care, while Spectrum Health is one of only 13 certified community behavioral health programs in the state.
"We can address all the different needs of individuals that come to us, so we can wrap those services around the 33,000 patients together," he said. "This would allow us to do a number of joint programming together, to deal with the regulatory limitations. Together, we're able to really develop new programs and combine our respective expertise."
Evergreen currently serves more than 16,000 patients through medical, behavioral, supportive and pharmacy services, while Spectrum Health serves 12,000 patients.
However, both organizations are already in the process of adding more programs and patients, which will add another 5,000 patients in all, and the groups said they had agreed this was their "best path forward."
Spectrum Health is opening 24-hour crisis centers in Springville and Warsaw, and will partner with other agencies, Recovery Options Made Easy and Independent Living Center, to open a two-week respite and recovery program for individuals struggling with serious mental health challenges who don't need to be hospitalized.
“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do at Spectrum Health,” said Nisbet. “Knowing that we can work collaboratively with local partners so that our important services can sustain over the long-term is reassuring to everyone we serve.”
For Evergreen, the deal marks the third partnership and expansion this year. The organization started in 1983 as the region's major HIV and AIDS social services provider, but has since broadened its reach to become a provider of overall medical, supportive and behavioral health services.
In February, Evergreen agreed to take over People Inc.'s primary-care practice operations, including its 26-year-old Elmwood Health Center facility with 30 employees and 5,000 patients, and its planned $10 million health center at 800 Hertel Ave. It agreed last month to take over the primary-care clinic of Aspire of WNY in Cheektowaga, adding another 10 employees and 1,000 patients.
“Collaboration is a key component to improving health outcomes,” Ganoe said. “When the healthcare community innovates and collaborates, patients win. I’m proud to be a part of a community that values sharing ideas and exploring new ways to build stronger and sustainable programs and services that reach beyond the regional boundaries we already serve.”